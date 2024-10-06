Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Alaves: La Liga
After getting a boost midweek with a Champions League win against Young Boys, Barcelona looks to go back to winning ways in La Liga on Sunday when is visits Alavés in matchweek 9.
Los Cules suffered its first league defeat in the Hansi Flick era last weekend, falling 2–4 to Osasuna.
Alavés present the opportunity for Barça to maintain its three point lead over Real Madrid atop La Liga standings. Alavés sits 11th in La Liga following back to back defeats; however, it remains undefeated at the Estadio de Mendizorroza this season.
After getting back on track in the UCL and with an international break looming, it's hard to imagine Flick will rotate his squad for a second consecutive La Liga game. Ronald Araújo, Gavi, Fermín López, and Dani Olmo remain sidelined with injuries; however, the latter three should be back with the squad before the end of the month.
Other than that, Flick has all other players at his disposal including new goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Bracelona Predicted Lineup vs. Alavés (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña – It's hard to imagine Barcelona will put in Szczesny into the XI this fast considering the keeper was enjoying retirement a month ago.
LB: Alejandro Baldé – The 20-year-old defender was one of the players Flick left out vs. Osasuna. Baldé should be back to add an attacking threat to an already dangerous Barcelona left wing.
CB: Pau Cubarsí – The teenager didn't have his best game against Osasuna when partnered with 19-year-old Sergi Domínguez.
CB: Iñigo Martínez – The 33-year-old defender is coming off a Team of the Week performance in the UCL with a goal, assist and a clean sheet.
RB: Jules Koundé – The Frenchman struggled to contain Bryan Zaragoza against Osasuna.
CM: Eric García – The former Manchester City player is fully rested after serving his suspension for a red card in the UCL game vs. Monaco.
CM: Pedri – The talented midfielder played one of his best games of the season against Young Boys and will look to carry that momentum into Alavés.
LW: Ferran Torres – The dynamic winger has been seeing more playing time of late and will look to add his fourth goal contribution in La Liga this season.
AM: Raphinha – Barcelona's captain was flawless in his role as a No. 10 against Young Boys.
RW: Lamine Yamal – The teenager has four goals and five assists through eight La Liga games.
ST: Robert Lewandowski – Lewandowski is fresh of a brace in the UCL and will look to continue his great start to La Liga.