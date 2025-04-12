Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Leganes: La Liga
Barcelona visit relegation candidate Leganés looking to extend their lead in the La Liga title race.
Barcelona saw their nine game La Liga win-streak end last weekend in the 1–1 draw vs. Real Betis. Still, the draw saw the Catalans extended both their lead in the title race, thanks to Real Madrid's defeat vs. Valencia, and their unbeaten run to begin 2025.
On paper, Braça should make light-work of a Leganés side that's languishing in 18th, with just one win from their last 11 matches in all competitions. Nevertheless, Barcelona mustn't overlook their rivals considering they lost to them for the first time ever at home in the reverse fixture.
Hansi Flick could continue to rotate his squad as he continues to manage the minutes of some of his key players through the most important part of the season. Despite the lopsided victory over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, Flick might not want to take any chances for the return leg at Signal Iduna Park.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Leganés on Saturday, Aprr. 11.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Leganes (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Barcelona's unbeaten run began once Szczęsny took the starting job between the sticks.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman has blossomed into one of the world's elite right backs.
CB: Ronald Araújo—The Uruguay international will captain the team.
CB: Iñigo Martínez—The veteran continues to be a perfect fit for Flick's high defensive line.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde is still looking for his first La Liga goal of the season.
CM: Eric García—The former Manchester City man has developed into a holding midfielder under Flick.
CM: Pedri—Barça's midfield magician will look to get his first league assist since mid-March.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Fresh off making Champions League history, Yamal will look to continue adding to his league leading 11 assists.
AM: Gavi—Fermín López started vs. Dortmund which means Gavi could get a chance to start in La Liga.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian hasn't scored in his last five La Liga appearances.
ST: Ferran Torres—Torres has five goal involvements in his last four La Liga appearances, two of which came as a substitute.