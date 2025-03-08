Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna: La Liga
La Liga leaders Barcelona are back in domestic action when they host Osasuna aiming to extend their lead in the title race.
Barcelona have been exceptional in the league since mid January. A six game winning-streak saw the Catalans erase a seven point deficit to Real Madrid and are now one point clear of closest chaser, Atlético Madrid at the summit of Spain's top flight.
Hansi Flick's men will arrive to the game on a high following a gritty win against Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, where they played undermanned for over an hour of the game.
Against Osasuna, Barça will look to exercise revenge after Vicente Moreno's side ended Flick's perfect start in La Liga in the reverse fixture. It was the first domestic loss of the German manager's tenure and he'll look for a different result this time around.
Injuries aren't a concern in Barcelona's camp, with the majority of the squad available entering a crucial stretch of the season. There are likely to be some lineup changes with the second leg vs. Benfica on Tuesday looming.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Osasuna on Saturday, Mar. 8.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The hero of the first leg against Benfica is starting to show why Barça signed him out of retirement.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman will get no rest after handling waves of Benfica attacks last time out.
CB: Eric García—The former Manchester City man will get a chance to start in the middle of defense.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí will hope to make amends after his red card left Barcelona to fight an uphill battle in the Champions League.
LB: Gerard Martín—Martín had his best performance in a Barça last time out in La Liga, scoring his first career goal.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó will return to the lineup after seeing his role diminished in recent weeks.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman will partner Casadó and offer Pedri some much needed rest after he covered the most distance of any player on the pitch vs. Benfica.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal will hope to end his over 100-day La Liga scoring drought.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo was the sacrificed player and was substituted early in the game vs. Benfica after Cubarsí's red card. He'll get the nod looking to continue his surge in form.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian scored in yet another big game this season to up his tally to 25 goals in all competitions.
ST: Ferran Torres—Robert Lewandowski will get a rest-day vs. Osasuna and Torres will come in to lead the front line.