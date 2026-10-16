Barcelona are looking to make La Liga history on Saturday night, but they must overcome a red-hot Real Betis to do so.

The Catalan giants enter the weekend perfect though 10 games across all competitions to start the campaign. Eight of those wins have come in La Liga, and if Barcelona make it nine in a row against Betis, they’ll match a 58-year Real Madrid record as the only teams ever to start the term with a perfect record through nine games in Spain’s top-flight.

Continuing the unprecedented start will be the priority, but Hansi Flick will also have next Tuesday’s gargantuan away Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain on the back of his mind. With such a massive game on the horizon, the German boss could be tempted to rotate his lineup on Saturday.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis

GK: Joan García—Though rarely tested this term, García has been phenomenal operating almost as a third center back. The Spaniard has swept up every through ball to go in behind Barcelona’s backline, providing the kind of reassurance the champions need to perform at the other end.

RB: Jules Koundé—Eric García struggled significantly against Galatasaray and after a very impressive performance last weekend, Koundé could make consecutive starts in La Liga for the first time this season.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The potential Golden Boy award winner wasn’t at his best last time out, but the Spaniard’s the star turn in this defense. It’s been an otherwise flawless start of the campaign for Cubarsí.

CB: Gerard Martín—Martín will continue to operate alongside Cubarsí in the heart of defense after yet another injury stopped Andreas Christensen’s quest to challenge him for the starting job.

LB: Xavi Espart—João Cancelo has started consecutive games only once this season and a lot of it has to do with the emergence of Espart. Flick has full confidence in the teenager, who could get the nod to make his seventh start of the term.

CM: Rodri—Barcelona’s midfield anchor completed 113 passes against Galatasaray, but his main assignment on Saturday will be to try and nullify his former Spain teammate Isco, who’s the key to Betis’s attack.

Pick Your Barcelona XI!

CM: Pedri—Pedri played his best game of the term against Galatasaray. Any notion that him and Rodri don’t work in the same XI has been disproven.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Barça’s No. 10 is simply unplayable at the moment. Yamal’s two assists in the comeback win midweek made it 17 goal involvements already, and only a fool would bet against more coming here.

AM: Fermín López—López might play second-fiddle to Dani Olmo with Spain, but the energetic playmaker is seemingly Flick’s favorite at the No. 10 position currently. His understanding of when to attack the open space is a major reason why Barça have been so devastating.

LW: Karim Adeyemi—Adeyemi’s dream start to life in Catalonia continued with his sixth goal involvement of the term on Tuesday. The German’s bolt of energy and speed stretches defenses all game, making a potential rest for Anthony Gordon all the more tolerable.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—A second start in Barcelona colors awaits Jesus, who has already hit the back of the net three times since stepping in to Raphinha’s shoes up top. The latter is nearing fitness and may see minutes with that PSG clash next.