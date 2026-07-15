Barcelona Rocked by Nightmare Injury Blow Just Days Into Preseason—Report

Barcelona returned to preseason training this week and there’s already major cause for concern; Frenkie de Jong could reportedly be sidelined for the considerable future with a significant knee injury.

According to MARCA, De Jong reported to Barcelona on Monday to undergo routine medical checks prior to the start of preseason training. It was during those tests that the Catalans discovered the injured state of the Dutchman’s right knee.

An official diagnosis is still pending with De Jong expected to undergo further tests in the coming days. However, Barcelona’s fear is that the experienced midfielder could be out for up to four months, per MARCA.

AS adds that De Jong reported early to Barcelona’s preseason, but the swelling on his right knee made it impossible for the club to get an immediate diagnosis.

Injuries have tormented De Jong throughout his Barcelona career, especially in recent years. After signing a contract extension last October, De Jong missed 13 games for Barça during the run-in due to a hamstring injury. He managed to recover in time to represent the Netherlands in his second World Cup, but his recurring injury problems seemingly struck again.

De Jong Played World Cup Despite Knee Discomfort

Frenkie de Jong had a significant wrap around his right knee this summer. | Roy Lazet/Soccrates/Getty Images

After not starting a single game for Barcelona since Feb. 16, De Jong featured from the start in all six games the Netherlands played this summer—two pre-World Cup friendlies plus four tournament matches.

But Barcelona are reportedly angered at how the Netherlands handled De Jong’s knee issue. According to AS, the Dutch midfielder was injected with pain killers so he could be available in the Oranje’s final two games of the tournament against Tunisia and Morocco.

De Jong’s right knee was heavily wrapped during the latter stages of his tournament participation and he was seen with a big bag of ice on his right knee after the win against Sweden. Still, he played 110 minutes against Morocco in the round of 32, where the Netherlands eventually saw its World Cup campaign come to an end on penalties.

It’s the second time in less than a year that Barcelona are left fuming by their stars playing while injured on international duty. Hansi Flick publicly slammed Spain last September for giving Lamine Yamal pain killers so he could play two World Cup qualifier games. The teenager missed almost a month of action once he returned to Catalonia.

De Jong’s Injury Could Alter Barcelona’s Transfer Plans

Frenkie de Jong could reportedly be sidelined until November. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

If Barcelona’s worst fears come true and De Jong is in for a lengthy layoff, then the club could be forced to alter its summer transfer strategy, especially on the subject of departures.

Marc Casadó fell down the midfield pecking order last season and his days in Barcelona appeared numbered entering the summer, with reported interest from the Saudi Pro League, as well as other teams in Spain and Italy. However, given De Jong’s injury, Barcelona have currently hit the breaks on any talks regarding Casadó’s departure, per Matteo Moretto.

“Nobody can doubt that I want to stay,” Casadó told Catalan radio recently, via Sport. “If someone says they don’t want me here, then we have to find the best solution for both parties.”

La Masia talents Tommy Marques and Brian Fariñas were expected to move up the midfield depth chart if Casadó left the club.

What’s clear is that regardless of how long De Jong is sidelined, Barcelona will most likely fill his void with alternatives already in-house rather than searching for a replacement in the transfer market.

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