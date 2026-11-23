Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermín López is facing a critical two-match ban for his red card at the weekend after telling fourth official Alejandro Clemente Ortuño “don’t f--- with me!” from the bench at Camp Nou.

Fermín had a game to remember—for a multitude of reasons—on Sunday. The 23-year-old committed an errant pass that Villarreal midfielder Tajon Buchanan fired into the back of the net in the first half, scored a much-needed equalizer for Barcelona in the second half and then was sent off from the bench after protesting a penalty shout for Anthony Gordon.

The defending Spanish champions still managed to walk away with a 3–2 win over the Yellow Submarine to remain at the La Liga summit, but now must prepare to return to domestic action without one of their best playmakers.

Fermín is guaranteed at least a one-game suspension for receiving a straight red, but could see his punishment extended to a further match for his behavior. Referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández explained his reasoning for the sending off in his match report: “For getting up from his bench and walking towards the fourth official, getting within a short distance and protesting loudly, repeatedly saying ‘Don’t f--- with me!’

“I also note that the player left the field of play and went to the changing rooms before he could be shown the red card.”

According to the league’s Disciplinary Code, “addressing referees, officials or sporting authorities in disrespectful or dismissive terms” comes with a minimum two-game suspension. The same punishment is handed out in cases of extreme dissent.

THE AFTERMATH OF BARCELONA’S CONTROVERSIAL WIN OVER VILLARREAL

The Games Fermin Could Miss for Barcelona

Fermín López could miss a critical clash with Atlético Madrid. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

The good news for Hansi Flick is Fermín’s red card only applies to domestic competition. Therefore, the Spain international will be available to feature in Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Sabah on Wednesday.

Fermín will then be forced to sit out of the team’s bout with Deportivo La Coruña on Sunday, Nov. 29. The Catalans should have no problems getting past the newly promoted side, even without their No. 10.

The real problem could come the following weekend. Barcelona are set to host Atlético Madrid on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Fermín was the hero against Diego Simeone’s men before the November international break, bagging a brace to lead his side to a huge three points.

Barcelona’s Next Three Games

Opponent Date Competition Sabah (A) Nov. 25 Champions League Deportivo (A) Nov. 29 La Liga Atlético Madrid (H) Dec. 2 La Liga

It would be a massive blow for the Catalans to lose Fermín for such an important clash. He has quietly become one of the most productive and reliable players for Flick this season, tallying nine goals and seven assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona are expected to appeal the decision, one Flick openly denounced after the game. But the league already set a precedent when Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham received a two-game suspension for swearing at a referee in the 2024–25 season.