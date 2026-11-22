Barcelona are hunting their fourth successive victory across all competitions in their first match since the November international break this Sunday.

Villarreal are La Blaugrana’s latest opponents—and potential victims—as they search for their 12th victory during the 13th outing of their La Liga title defense. Hansi Flick’s side have recovered admirably from back-to-back losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, re-entering their imperious groove just before club soccer’s hiatus.

Íñigo Pérez’s visitors appear unlikely to cause an upset at Camp Nou, having struggled at the beginning of the campaign under new management. The ex-Rayo Vallecano coach has only won a third of his La Liga games, and suffered an embarrassing 6–0 loss to PSG just before the internationals.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Barcelona won both meetings last season. | Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have emphatically overcome their first setbacks of the season, winning the last three matches. After firing six goals past Deportivo Alavés, they proceeded to beat Aston Villa 3–0 and clinch an impressive comeback win away at Atlético Madrid courtesy of some Fermín López magic.

Pride and belief have been restored, hence why they’re such massive favorites to pile more disappointment on Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine have endured a topsy-turvy season to date, but they have at least won three of their last five in all competitions. Their most recent outing finished 2–0 in their favor as late goals helped them power past Getafe.

Outcome Likelihood Barcelona 73.9% Draw 14.6% Villarreal 11.5%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

Barcelona vs. Villarreal Score Prediction

La Blaugrana Clinch Fourth Straight Win

Barça are feeling good again. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

There is no shame in losing to PSG and Real Madrid, especially considering the defensive injuries which have mounted in Catalonia. Barça remain the force to be reckoned with in Spain, chiefly due to their sensational attacking output.

The defending champions have scored an astonishing 48 times in La Liga already, with Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Fermín having already registered double-digits for goal involvements. There seems little hope for Villarreal’s defense, especially so soon after shipping six to PSG.

While Pérez’s men have the capacity to upset a threadbare Barcelona backline, they will require a miracle to avoid defeat at Camp Nou. The only positive for the visitors is they’ve actually accumulated more points on the road (8) than on home soil this season (7).

• Head-to-head record: Barcelona rarely lose this fixture. They have won 11 of the last 14 clashes, although the three defeats suffered in that time have all come at home. There’s not been a draw in this fixture since the crazy 4–4 staged back in April 2019.

• Unbelievable offense: Between them, Raphinha and Yamal have scored 25 goals in La Liga this season. That’s eight more than Villarreal’s entire team have managed, with their highest scorers, Georges Mikautadze and Pape Gueye, having netted just three times each.

• Goals projected: In the last six meetings between the teams, there have been 33 goals scored, including seven across two Barça wins in 2025–26. This game always delivers entertainment, with three or more goals netted in 19 of the last 25 battles.

Prediction: Barcelona 4–2 Villarreal