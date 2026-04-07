Barcelona XI vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League Quarterfinal—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Barcelona’s quest for a sixth Champions League crown resumes with a bout against familiar foe Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals at the Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick’s side has enjoyed success against Atlético ever since his appointment, most recently defeating Diego Simeone’s side 2–1 last time out to build a seven point gap at the summit of La Liga.

But two-legged ties are an entirely different story, as Barça found out when Atléti ended their Copa del Rey title defense in the semifinals, eliminating the Catalans 4–3 on aggregate. The lessons learned from that tie could determine how Barcelona fare this time around, and Flick’s men will be well aware how important getting a solid first-leg advantage is.

After categorically dismantling Newcastle United in the last 16, Barcelona are obliged to make consecutive Champions League semifinals for the first time this decade and avoid exiting the competition against a rival that’s ended Barça’s European dreams twice in the last 12 years.

Injuries Compromise Blaugrana Midfield

Marc Bernal (middle) and Frenkie de Jong will miss the first leg. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Frenkie de Jong still hasn’t recovered from a hamstring injury and Marc Bernal, the player that replaced him in the XI for the bulk of the past month, suffered an ankle strain on Saturday. The Spainard is now also unavailable for Atléti’s visit on Wednesday, forcing Flick to get creative with his midfield selection.

The absence of Raphinha remains a major blow for Barcelona’s attack, but Marcus Rashford continues to step up in the Brazilian’s absence and will start on the left wing again.

Ronald Araújo exited Saturday’s clash with discomfort but should be fine for Wednesday. Still, Barcelona’s backline will be boosted by the return of Jules Koundé, who’s poised to make his first start since March 3.

Alejandro Balde could also be involved in the first leg action, but it’s likely too soon for him to replace the in-form João Cancelo in the XI.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Ronald Araújo, Alejandro Balde.

Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Ronald Araújo, Alejandro Balde. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1)

Barcelona’s depth continues to be tested. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—No goalkeeper in La Liga has more clean sheets this season than García with 12. The Spaniard now has his eye on securing his first in the Champions League.

RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé’s return is a major boost for the Catalans and especially Lamine Yamal, who’s forged a stellar partnership with the Frenchman. Still, the right back will have to be in top form to restrict the dangerous Ademola Lookman.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí has had two of his best performances this season in the most recent pair of meetings against Atlético. Three strong showings in a row could go a long way to guarantee Barça’s success.

CB: Gerard Martín—Lucky to have avoided a red card on Saturday, prompting ire from Atléti. That situation could heighten the tension in what already was billed to be an intense affair.

LB: João Cancelo—The hero of Barça’s victory on Saturday will one again patrol the left flank, having the freedom to dart forward and continue his strong attacking form. He will have to keep a watchful eye on Giuliano Simeone and Antoine Griezmann, who’ve exploited the space left in transition.

DM: Eric García—García will cover for the injured De Jong and Bernal, balancing Barça’s midfield and granting Pedri license to operate freely. He could also potentially feature at right back if Koundé isn’t deemed ready to start, or at center back replacing Martín, allowing Dani Olmo to enter the lineup.

DM: Pedri—The brains behind Barcelona’s entire operation will look to take advantage of Atléti’s Pablo Barrios-less midfield. He’ll be tasked with organizing Barcelona’s possessions both from deep and as they set-up shop inside Atléti’s halfway line.

RW: Lamine Yamal—The teenager was left frustrated after a dazzling yet unproductive night at the Metropolitano on Saturday. Against a side he’s tormented in the past, Yamal will be extra motivated to ensure his impact in the first leg doesn’t go unnoticed.

AM: Fermín López—One of the most productive attacking midfielders in Europe this season keeps his place in the XI, looking to energetically roam between the lines to unlock a stout visitors low-block.

LW: Marcus Rashford—The loanee is immersed in a crucial stretch where his future will ultimately be decided based on his performances. He was key to Barça’s victory on Saturday, but making a difference in the Champions League will be even more impressive.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—Olmo started as a false nine in Saturday’s clash but it was Lewandowski who bagged the late winner—regardless if there was luck involved. The veteran could be playing his final games of his Champions League career, but the third-greatest scorer in the competition’s history will want to up his career tally with a difference-making performance on Wednesday.

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