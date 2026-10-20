Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Combined XI: Gunners Narrowly Get the Edge

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal is the headline fixture of Wednesday’s Champions League slate, and rightly so.

These are two of the best teams in Europe. Two of the favorites to go on and win the entire competition. The teams that finished first and second in last season’s group stage and could easily claim the same two spots again. As heavyweight clashes go, they don’t come much bigger than this.

Some of Europe’s best players will be on show here, even if a handful of big injuries and suspensions will rob audiences of the chance to see even more quality on show.

Considering all the players available for selection, here’s Sports Illustrated’s thoughts on a combined XI between Bayern and Arsenal.

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Combined XI

GK: David Raya

David Raya is an elite stopper. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

A foot injury has left Manuel Neuer doubtful for this game. Even if the legendary German is fit and healthy, Raya has done enough over the past few years to earn a place in nearly any combined XI you could imagine.

Neuer is given the sort of freedom that must seem alien to Raya and the rest of Arsenal’s backline. The stopper is there to save the ball and nothing more—and he’s amazing at doing exactly that.

RB: Jurriën Timber

Jurriën Timber has elevated his game under Mikel Arteta. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Konrad Laimer is one of the most underrated players around these days, but he’s in a battle with one of the world’s premier right backs in Timber here.

The Dutchman is a force to be reckoned with and will hope to build on his assist against Lille last time out in this competition.

CB: Gabriel

Gabriel is an elite option. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal’s defense is perhaps the best on the planet, and Gabriel plays a huge part in that.

The towering Brazilian is imperious, bringing a combination of athleticism, ferocity and technical ability that few defenders can match. He’s even relished the need to elevate his game in the absence of the injured William Saliba.

CB: Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has finally realized his potential. | Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

The arrival of Vincent Kompany, himself a legendary center back, has turned Upamecano’s career around.

Upamecano has listened to every word his illustrious mentor has offered up and has forced his way into the conversation for the best center back in the world alongside Gabriel. Whichever of these two has a better game on Wednesday is likely to come out on the winning side.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori is flying for Arsenal. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

There’s a certain freedom about Calafiori’s game this season that we had not seen in his previous two years at Arsenal, and everyone involved seems to be profiting from that.

He might not be able to match up to Alphonso Davies in a running race—can anybody?—but Calafiori is now a genuine threat at both ends of the field, sweeping up at the back and contributing to goals at the other end of the field.

CM: Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich does a thankless job in midfield. | Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Kimmich has been so good for so long now that his quality is often overlooked. “Yeah, he’s great, so what?”

His metronomic style of play provides the base from which Bayern can build in attack, where his star-studded teammates usually command the headlines. There are those that need to never forget to credit Kimmich for his understated importance.

CM: Declan Rice

Declan Rice was a target for Bayern in 2023. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In another timeline, Rice is turning out for Bayern Munich after speaking with Thomas Tuchel, now of England but formerly of Bayern, in the summer of 2023. Instead, he took his midfield dominance to Arsenal.

Rice was sensational when these two sides last met in the group stage last season, helping to inspire a 3–1 victory for the Gunners.

CM: Aleksandar Pavlovic

Aleksandar Pavlović has emerged as a genuine star. | Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis/Getty Images

Kompany will hope that Pavlović continues to avoid receiving the credit he deserves. The 22-year-old has quietly risen from academy gem to an undisputed superstar. He’s a tempo-setting passer who thrives in a possession-heavy setup, constantly looking for ways to get involved in the final third.

Martin Ødegaard is unfortunate to be snubbed here, but the Arsenal captain continues to battle against the consistency needed in these debates.

RW: Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka gets the nod on the right. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

This threatened to be a controversial spot, with Michael Olise a deserving winner on any other week. Bayern’s superstar winger is, however, suspended for this one, with either Lennart Karl or Ismael Saibari stepping in to replace him.

That leaves a clear path for Saka to stroll right into this lineup, although let’s not pretend it is undeserved.

ST: Harry Kane

Arsenal would love a striker like Harry Kane. | Carina Johansen/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

There are very few combined XIs in the world in which Kane would not be your answer in attack. He’s the best striker in the world and is hoping to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or next week.

His total of nine goals from 10 games this season is actually a little slow by Kane’s mesmeric standards. Kai Havertz or Viktor Gyökeres can only dream of that sort of production.

LW: Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz has transformed his career in Munich. | Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Arsenal recognized a need to improve on the left wing this summer. They signed Christos Tzolis, who is now injured, and failed to convince Vinícius Júnior to leave Real Madrid.

While Mikel Arteta continues to search for his solution to replace Tzolis, Kompany continues to enjoy the sight of Díaz flying down the left wing and combining with Kane with ruthless efficiency.

Arsenal boast six players in this combined XI. | FotMob