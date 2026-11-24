U.S. men’s national team star Tim Weah insisted he is not going to “force anything or beg” to get his place back in the team after a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

Four years ago, Weah was an undisputed starter for the Stars and Stripes in Qatar. The versatile standout got the nod in all four of the team’s World Cup matches, and was billed to be one of the future leaders of the team, alongside the likes of Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic.

Yet Weah slowly saw his involvement decline under Mauricio Pochettino and soon found himself as a glorified spectator in last summer’s showpiece event on home soil. The 26-year-old only made two appearances at the 2026 World Cup and was hooked before the hour mark in his lone start against Türkiye.

“In every career you have moments where you’re a bit down, and you’re a bit in your head about things. I think the World Cup was definitely that for me,” Weah said in an interview with The Guardian. “On a personal level, I had to take a back seat and figure out where my place was in the squad.”

Tim Weah disappointed in his one start at the 2026 World Cup. | Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Except Weah would soon learn he had no place in the USMNT squad. Since the disappointing showing, the Marseille captain has not been called back up to the team for the September-October international break or the November international break. Pochettino instead opted for unproven, exciting young talent to fill out large portions of his rosters.

The Stars and Stripes flourished, winning all six of their matches post-World Cup. Weah was left on the outside looking in, but he is content with his current situation—at least for the moment.

“I don’t want to force anything or beg,” he said of his standing with the USMNT. “I’m good where I’m at. If I end up back in the national team, and I don’t know when that will be, I’ll go. I’m focused 100% on club football.”

REACTION TO USMNT’S PERFECT NOVEMBER INTERNATIONAL WINDOW

Weah’s Next Challenge: Impressing Pochettino’s Successor

Tim Weah has an uphill climb back to the USMNT. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

As much as the USMNT hated to see Pochettino leave to take charge of Manchester United, Weah was one of the few winners from the manager’s depature. He clearly no longer had Pochettino’s trust or favor, but he now has a clean slate with the Argentine’s successor.

The identity of Pochettino’s replacement remains unknown; U.S. Soccer tried to go after the legendary Pep Guardiola, but its pursuit was reportedly shot down very quickly from the Spaniard, who is taking time away from the touchline to focus on his family.

There are a handful of other candidates in the running for the position, and whoever ultimately gets the job will reap the rewards of everything Pochettino built.

“He set the foundation and whoever comes in is going to ride that wave,” Weah said. “It’s an amazing group that they have and hopefully, they can continue leveling up and getting results against bigger opponents. The next goal for us is to win against top European sides and top South American sides.”

In order to catch the new manager’s attention, Weah must continue performing at the club level. The American has put in a slew of impressive performances for Marseille, where he is a regular starter. He also has a goal and two assists to his name in 14 appearances this season.

Weah’s ability to play as a right back, right wingback or right winger helps his cause, but he must once again make himself undeniable—or else his exile from the international stage could stretch on and on.