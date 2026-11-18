Manager Mauricio Pochettino bid his final farewell to the U.S. men’s national team on Tuesday night, but before he did, he left a sweet parting gift.

It may have taken him two years, but by the end of his tenure in the States, Pochettino managed to uncover the USMNT’s best starting lineup, successfully plugging every previous weak spot in the team’s set up.

It is the same starting XI he employed in both legs of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals this week, a group that lifted the Stars and Stripes to an emphatic 8–0 aggregate win over Haiti and into the competition’s semifinals.

The 2030 World Cup is over three years away, and crucially, the USMNT doesn’t even have its new manager yet; however, it’s hard not to daydream about this very lineup tearing through the competition on the global stage, bound only to improve with more time together and matches under their belt.

USMNT’s Predicted 2030 World Cup Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1)

This could be the U.S.’s strongest lineup come 2030. | FotMob.

GK: Diego Kochen—Matt Freese’s days between the posts are over. Diego Kochen emerged as the frontrunner in the nation’s goalkeeper battle after playing all 90 minutes in the 3–0 October victory over bitter rival Mexico. The 20-year-old earned a second call up in November and played all 180 minutes against Haiti, walking away with two more clean sheets. The Barcelona academy graduate has yet to concede a goal on the international stage, and his fearlessness coming off his line sets him miles apart from Freese.

RB: Alex Freeman—If you thought Alex Freeman was brilliant at the 2026 World Cup, then just imagine how good he’ll be at the 2030 edition, where he’ll be just 25 years old. Freeman is only beginning to unlock his strongest form, experiencing a breakout at Villarreal this season in La Liga. His athleticism and speed have always set him apart; however, it’s now his creative playmaking down the right flank that is catching everyone’s attention.

CB: Chris Richards—Chris Richards has been and will continue to be the primary leader of the USMNT’s backline. Nobody else harbors his leadership, distribution skills or aerial threat, and he is a dang good ball-winner. The biggest struggle for Pochettino was always finding a center back partner capable of matching Richards’s expertise. Well, he finally found one.

CB: Auston Trusty—Once buried in the pecking order due to his versatility as a center back and fullback, Auston Trusty has finally taken center stage. Over the past few months, he emerged as a viable solution to the USMNT’s defensive woes, able to match Richards’s level with poise and confidence. He is also quite the aerial threat himself and lethal on set pieces.

LB: Antonee Robinson—The Fulham star has the left flank locked down. He may be 29 years old now, but Antonee Robinson is showing no signs of slowing down. If anything, he’s picking up the pace. He was heavily involved in the team’s attacking movements against Haiti, even creating the joint-most chances (three) in the first leg.

CM: Sebastian Berhalter—He may be a little chippy, suspended for the Nations League semifinals due to yellow card accumulation; however, Sebastian Berhalter has quickly established himself as a mainstay in the midfield. His gritty work rate and box-to-box movements complement the controlled chaos the team relies on in the center of the pitch. Throw in his set-piece deliveries, and there is no chance he gets placed on the bench.

CM: Tyler Adams—The newly named USMNT captain is the heartbeat of the midfield. Nothing happens without his say-so, and it’s his expert ability to anchor things that offers such creative liberties to those in front of him. He dictates the tempo of play and the intensity with which his teammates fight. Expect him to remain commander for many years to come.

RW: Weston McKennie—If Adams is the anchor, then Weston McKennie is the sail. He is the creative force that Adams allows to be driven. Although the USMNT managed just fine without him last month, he proved against Haiti that the team is so much better with him in it. Capitalizing on even the narrowest of opportunities in the attack, he walked away with three goal contributions across the two fixtures. Compounding his value, McKennie is comfortable playing anywhere on the pitch and was seen frequently shifting between winger, attacking midfield and holding midfield, much to the dismay of the Haitians.

AM: Malik Tillman—Once on the fringes of the USMNT, Malik Tillman has firmly staked his claim to a starting position. Similar to McKennie, he is capable of operating on the wings or in central midfield and frequently does both during the game. He is well-suited to the team’s dynamic, vertical style of play and isn’t afraid to make the tricky pass. He’s a hard worker off the ball too.

LW: Christian Pulisic—Whether or not Christian Pulisic belonged in the USMNT’s starting XI was a serious debate in the aftermath of his lackluster World Cup display; however, if “Captain America” continues to perform like did against Haiti, then there is no doubt he is the team’s best player, let alone a starter. He scored a brace in the first leg—his first in over three years—before adding a bicycle kick finish on Tuesday, perhaps the most stunning goal of his entire decorated career.

ST: Julian Hall—The 18-year-old has seemingly done the impossible, casting Folarin Balogun out of the starting striker position. The World Cup hero was made to watch on as Julian Hall continued his blistering start to international life, scoring his fifth goal in just six caps. The Red Bull New York star has now scored in each of his four starts for the Stars and Stripes, propelled by his unprecedented spatial awareness and ability to make the most of big moments. The first leg against Haiti saw him become cap-tied to the USMNT, meaning there are several more years of his brilliance left to come.