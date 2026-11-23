Manager Mauricio Pochettino may have walked through the exit door after the November international break, but before he did, he left the U.S. men’s national team quite the parting gift: depth.

The Argentine boss left no stone unturned in his search for the nation’s brightest talents. In two years at the helm, Pochettino gave 31 Americans their senior debuts, and over 75 players total earned at least one cap.

The previous window—the extended September-October camp—was one of Pochettino’s most experimental, seeing him bring in 12 debutants, including eight teenagers. Pochettino’s trust was repaid tenfold, as the USMNT cruised to four straight wins with seven of its 12 goals coming from those American kids, one of whom even became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history.

Pochettino took things a step further in November, cap-tying eight of those burgeoning talents, including 17-year-old prodigy Cavan Sullivan, meaning they will only be able to represent the Stars and Stripes on the international stage moving forward.

The 2030 World Cup might still be four years away, but the new manager will nonetheless be eager to zero in on his best squad, one capable of finally making a deep run on the biggest stage in soccer. Thanks to Pochettino, there will be plenty of talent at the successor’s disposal, a healthy mix of established veterans and exciting, unproven teenagers—but where do they all stack up?

Sports Illustrated’s deep dive into the USMNT’s depth breaks down the Stars and Stripes’ best players at every position. The guide only includes players that have been rostered in the last 12 months, dating back to November 2025. Former captain Tim Ream is excluded following his retirement.

The rankings are not only based on current success, but also level of potential, especially when it comes to the young players, such as Brooklyn Raines, Neil Pierre and Mathis Albert, all of whom have a high ceiling.

Goalkeepers

Diego Kochen played every minute of the November window. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

Diego Kochen (Lyngby) Brian Schwake (Nashville SC) Chris Brady (Chicago Fire) Matt Freese (NYCFC) Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew) Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati) Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena) Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

At the 2026 World Cup, it was Matt Freese between the posts for the USMNT. But a disastrous outing against Belgium was the final straw for the inconsistent, mistake-prone goalkeeper. He might’ve still logged 45 minutes against Peru in September, but he soon watched three other names jump above his on the depth chart. Pochettino has been Freese’s biggest champion, but with him no longer in the picture, Freese may count himself lucky to get a call up at all.

Chris Brady, Diego Kochen, and Brian Schwake shared the rest of the minutes in the September-October window, suggesting that even Pochettino knew that it was time for the team to move past Freese as the automatic starter. Twenty-year-old Kochen played the full 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet in the team’s 3–0 win against bitter rival Mexico, meanwhile becoming the youngest goalkeeper to ever start a game for the USMNT. Nevertheless, it was Schwake who left the fall window having made two starts and a better impression. His brick wall persona was soon emphasized when he tied MLS’s single season shutout record (16) for Nashville SC by the end of the season.

Both Schwake and Kochen earned second consecutive call ups for November, alongside Freese; however, this time, it was Kochen who really made his mark. He played all 180 minutes of the two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals tie against Haiti and earned another two shutouts. He has yet to concede a goal on the senior international stage.

Although the Barcelona academy graduate has yet to really be put to the test, he has all the makings of a superstar, confident in his distribution and in coming off his line to make big saves.

Schwake will no doubt keep pressure on Kochen and may even turn the new manager’s head should he lead Nashville to the 2026 MLS Cup as expected next month.

Fullbacks

Alex Freeman was a breakout star at the World Cup. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Alex Freeman (Villarreal) Antonee Robinson (Fulham) Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach) Peyton Miller (New England Revolution) Francis Westfield (Philadelphia Union) Bryan Reynolds (Rennes) Reed Baker-Whiting (Nashville SC) John Tollkin (Holstein Kiel)

Fullback is no longer a problem position for the USMNT. The ever-reliable and experienced Antonee Robinson owns the left flank, while breakout star Alex Freeman commands the right.

Freeman’s impressive form for Orlando City earned him a place in Pochettino’s squad last year, and he quickly became a starter. There were doubts over whether he could hang with the best at the World Cup, but the 22-year-old, who had since made the move to Villarreal, silenced all doubters this summer. He has only improved this fall, not only maintaining his consistency on the international stage in both windows, but also making more of a name for himself in La Liga. Freeman stunned both Real Madrid and Barcelona with his athleticism, speed and creativity down the flank, playing 90 minutes in each affair while forcing the European giants to fight for narrow wins.

Joe Scally will feel grateful Pochettino left the federation. No matter how much magic the 23-year-old conjures for club side Borussia Mönchengladbach, it’s never enough for the Argentine. After a limited role off the bench at the World Cup this summer, Scally was excluded from both the September-October and the November windows, despite enjoying the most prolific season of his career (three goals and three assists thus far).

As Scally climbs his way back up the depth chart, he will certainly have 19-year-old Peyton Miller and 21-year-old Frankie Westfield at his heels, both of whom made their debuts last month. Miller and Westfield were key figures in MLS this season for New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union respectively.

Center Backs

Chris Richards is the leader of Mauricio Pochettino’s defense. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) Auston Trusty (Celtic) Mark McKenzie (Toulouse) George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion) Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union) Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

There’s no shortage of center backs at Pochettino’s disposal, but the long list of names are all essentially fighting for one spot. Chris Richards is irreplaceable in the USMNT’s starting XI; the Crystal Palace standout is the team’s defensive leader, both on and off the pitch.

There is a Ream-shaped hole alongside him in central defense. Throughout the fall, Auston Trusty has steadily proved himself most trustworthy—no pun intended—to succeed the veteran captain who announced his international retirement in October. Trusty harbors similar poise and leadership capabilities to Richards, with an equal aerial dominance. The two worked off each other brilliantly against Mexico and Haiti, the latter in which Trusty actually scored.

Keep an eye out for Neil Pierre, though. The 18-year-old, who made his debut in September, is billed by many as the best long-term option to replace Ream. He earned another call up in November, featuring for 45 minutes in the second leg against Haiti. The towering center back is brilliant in the air and has a knack for goal, but he has plenty of growing to do before he is strong enough to beat out Trusty, Mark McKenzie or George Campbell.

Defensive/Central Midfielders

Tyler Adams is the new USMNT captain. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) Weston McKennie (Juventus) Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough) Johnny Cardoso (Atlético Madrid) Brooklyn Raines (New England Revolution) Yunus Musah (AC Milan) Tanner Tessmann (Lyon) Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough) Santiago Castañeda (Paderborn) Timothy Tillman (LAFC) Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Pochettino trialed so many central midfielders during his tenure, even excluding the likes of several USMNT stalwarts, such as Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie, to make way for prospective talent.

One player has remained a constant in the center of the pitch despite all the personnel changes around him: Tyler Adams. The new captain is a lock in the defensive midfield position, serving as the anchor for all of the creativity in front of him. Nothing goes without his say-so.

Although McKennie’s absence in September-October allowed other players to stand out, he ultimately proved his indispensability in November. If Adams is the anchor, McKennie is the sails. He is the creative force that Adams allows to be driven. McKennie excels in the double pivot with Adams or even as winger or attacking midfielder—the Juventus star is comfortable in any position that doesn’t require gloves.

Sebastian Berhalter has also become a mainstay in the USMNT midfield ever since his breakout 2025 Gold Cup campaign, often partnering Adams when McKennie pushes higher up the field. His box-to-box movements and physicality match the team’s high intensity style, and his set piece deliveries are unparalleled.

Attacking Midfielders

Malik Tillman impressed in his debut World Cup. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen) Gio Reyna (Strasbourg) Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York) Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)

In case there was any debate over the best No. 10 for the USMNT, Malik Tillman ended the discourse on home soil this summer. The Bayer Leverkusen man buried two sensational free kicks in the knockout stage and was one of the only players who walked away from the tournament unblemished.

Breathing down his neck is Gio Reyna. The 23-year-old enjoyed a much-needed resurgence under Pochettino and was the only player to start all four games in September-October. His international performances dovetail his ascent at the club level. He joined French side Strasbourg this season, where he has established himself as a consistent starter and dangerous playmaker. He is up to three goals after 10 league matches, already his best output of the past four seasons. He was a late absentee from the November camp, though, due to injury.

For all Brenden Aaronson does for Leeds United, he just can’t seem to translate his form to the USMNT when given the opportunity. To be fair, he doesn’t get many.

His chances just might go down even more now that 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti is in the fold.

Wingers

Cavan Sullivan is the face of the next generation of American stars. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union) Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven) Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund) Max Arfsten (Middlesbrough) Tim Weah (Marseille) Cole Campbell (SV Elversberg) Zavier Gozo (Crystal Palace) Alex Zendejas (Club América)

Christian Pulisic is back on his throne. Just when it seemed like his best days in red, white and blue were firmly behind him, “Captain America” returned to the USMNT in November and delivered three goals—including a bicycle kick—in the Nations League quarterfinals. When Pulisic is firing on all cylinders, there is simply no one better.

Pulisic may wear the crown a little longer, but Sullivan is the rightful heir to the throne. The 17-year-old became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history in just his third cap last month, and he’s nowhere close to the finished product. He has also taken over MLS this season, winning Young Player of the Year after notching 23 goal contributions and 14 assists, each the most by a teenager in a single season in league history.

The American kid is a major threat to Sergiño Dest on the right, should Pochettino one day want an attack that features both Sullivan and Pulisic. Dest falls further down the pecking order after missing out on the November camp due to injury.

Youngsters like Mathis Albert, Cole Campbell and Zavier Gozo are exciting talents, but they’re nothing more than depth options, at least for the foreseeable future.

Strikers

Folarin Balogun is still the best man to lead Pochettino’s line. | Elysia Su/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Julian Hall (Red Bull New York) Folarin Balogun (Monaco) Justin Ellis (Orlando City) Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven) Patrick Agyemang (Derby County) Haji Wright (Coventry City) Damion Downs (St. Louis City)

The USMNT player pool might contain more midfielders, but there is arguably more depth at striker—certainly a welcomed problem for Pochettino’s successor.

It seems the starting No. 9 spot is actually Julian Hall’s to take, a complete shock following Folarin Balogun’s World Cup dominance this summer. Hall has simply had an unprecedented start to international life, proving too talented to bench. The teenager is now up to five goals in six total caps without any sign of slowing down. He earned the nod from Pochettino for both Haiti matches, forcing Balogun to be a second half reinforcement.

Balogun loves a challenge and will most certainly fight tooth and nail for his starting spot. He is already back to goalscoring ways, finding the net in the first leg against Haiti to bring the final scoreline to a whopping 6–0. Life at Monaco is beginning to look up as well, following his failed transfer to Everton.

Ricardo Pepi is certainly scratching his head and wondering what happened. The forward was forced down the depth chart after an injury-plagued October, subsequently omitted from the November camp in favor of Justin Ellis.