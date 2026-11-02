The 15 Best Attacking Midfielders in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

Attacking midfielders are often the creative heartbeat of a soccer team, bringing vision, flair and a touch of magic to the final third.

In EA Sports FC 27, the best players in this position can unlock stubborn defenses, create chances out of nothing and turn a tight game on its head.

Whether it’s a clever pass between the lines, a quick turn to escape pressure or a perfectly timed finish, elite attacking midfielders offer a unique blend of creativity and attacking threat.

Here’s a look at the 15 highest-rated attacking midfielders in EA FC 27.

Best Attacking Midfielders in EA FC 27

15. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Phil Foden’s rating has dropped significantly in recent years. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 84



Phil Foden opens the list with an impressive 88 dribbling, putting him among the best in the category for close control.



The Manchester City attacker also has 82 shooting and 82 passing, making him a threat whether he is creating chances or looking to finish them.



His 53 physicality is the lowest among these 15 players, but his technical ability remains his defining strength.

14. Nico Paz (Como)

Paz has room to grow. | Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 84



Nico Paz is a technically gifted playmaker with an 84 dribbling rating and 79 passing.



His 81 pace is also a useful advantage, allowing him to move into space and support attacks quickly.



The young Argentine has room to develop physically and defensively, but his overall profile points to a midfielder who can make a difference through creativity and movement.

13. Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Eberechi Eze can cause plenty of damage with the ball at his feet. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 84



Eberechi Eze’s greatest strength is his ability to make defenders uncomfortable with the ball at his feet.



His 87 dribbling is the second-highest mark among the players rated 84 overall, while 82 passing and 80 shooting make him a threat as both creator and finisher.

12. Kenan Yıldız (Juventus)

Kenan Yıldız only has room to grow. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 84



Kenan Yıldız is one of the quickest players in this ranking, with 85 pace helping him burst into dangerous areas.



The Juventus talent also records 85 dribbling and 81 shooting, giving him the ability to take on defenders and finish moves himself.

11. Morgan Rogers (Chelsea)

Ice cold. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 84



Morgan Rogers has a balanced set of attributes that makes him an interesting option for players who like their attacking midfielders to contribute in several ways.



His 84 dribbling and 82 shooting offer a combination of ball control and end product, while 82 passing keeps him involved in the creative side of the game.



An impressive 78 physicality also gives him an advantage in contact situations.

10. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Palmer is a box of tricks. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85



Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has the sort of attacking profile that makes him dangerous in several areas of the pitch.



His 85 passing and 85 dribbling allow him to create opportunities and work his way into promising positions, while 83 shooting gives him a reliable finishing threat too.

9. Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli)

Kevin De Bruyne remains one of the world’s best passers. | Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85



Kevin De Bruyne may have lost some of his trademark speed, reflected in his 59 pace, but his creative quality remains clear.



Now at Napoli, the Belgian playmaker has 89 passing and 84 dribbling, allowing him to dictate attacks and pick out teammates with precision.



His 82 shooting is another major asset, particularly when given room to strike from outside the box.

8. Fermín López (Barcelona)

Fermín López is one of many young Barcelona stars. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85



Fermín López offers plenty of energy and attacking intent from midfield.



His 84 shooting and 84 dribbling make him a threat when arriving near the penalty area, while 81 pace helps him cover ground quickly.



He is not the most refined passer in this group, with an 80 rating, but his ability to contribute in front of goal gives him a distinct profile.

7. Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

Dybala is an EA FC legend. | Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85



Paulo Dybala brings an elegant, technical style to the attacking midfield position.



The AS Roma star is rated 86 for dribbling and 85 for passing, while his 84 shooting makes him a genuine threat around the box.

6. Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Florian Wirtz’s rating has dropped. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86



Florian Wirtz is a player who can make things happen in the final third.



His 88 dribbling and 86 passing highlight his ability to create chances, combine with teammates and find openings between the lines. He also has 79 shooting, giving him a useful goal threat.

5. Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Always shoot with Dominik Szoboszlai. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86



Dominik Szoboszlai offers a strong blend of creativity, athleticism and work rate.



The Liverpool midfielder has 86 passing, 84 dribbling and 83 shooting, while his 82 pace makes him particularly useful when driving forward. His 74 defending and 77 physicality also mean he can contribute when his team loses possession.

4. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala has twinkle toes. | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 87



If beating defenders one-on-one is your priority, Jamal Musiala is an obvious choice.



The Bayern Munich playmaker has the highest dribbling rating on this list at 90, giving him the tools to glide past opponents in tight spaces.



His 81 shooting and 79 passing add plenty of attacking value, although his 65 physicality means he is better suited to relying on agility than strength.

3. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Fernandes is an elite passer. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 89



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is the standout creator in this group, leading all 15 players with an impressive 92 passing.



He also has 85 shooting and 85 dribbling, so his threat goes well beyond setting up teammates.

2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Messi has still got it. | Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 89



Even in the twilight of his career, Lionel Messi is still among the game’s elite attacking midfielders.



Now representing Inter Miami, the Argentine boasts 90 dribbling, 89 passing and 87 shooting. His 76 pace is no longer a standout attribute, but his exceptional control and creativity more than compensate.

1. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Bellingham is EA FC 27’s best CAM. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 90



Jude Bellingham takes the top spot, and his numbers show why he is such a complete attacking midfielder.



The Real Madrid star combines 88 dribbling with 86 shooting, making him dangerous both when carrying the ball and when arriving in scoring positions.



His 85 physicality and 79 defending also give him an edge over more attack-focused playmakers.

EA FC 27: Best Attacking Midfielders—Ranked

Rank Player Club Rating 15. Phil Foden Manchester City 84 14. Nico Paz Como 84 13. Eberechi Eze Arsenal 84 12. Kenan Yıldız Juventus 84 11. Morgan Rogers Chelsea 84 10. Cole Palmer Chelsea 85 9. Kevin De Bruyne Napoli 85 8. Fermín López Barcelona 85 7. Paulo Dybala AS Roma 85 6. Florian Wirtz Liverpool 86 5. Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 86 4. Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 87 3. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 89 2. Lionel Messi Inter Miami 89 1. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 90