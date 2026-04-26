The 15 Best Real Madrid Forwards of All Time—Ranked

Real Madrid, more than any other, is a club synonymous with fantastic forward players.

From the dawn of Los Blancos’ European dominance and the first superstars to the Galácticos era and beyond, Madrid have been built on get-you-out-of-your-seat attacking talent.

Great showmen, stat monsters and ice-cold finishers have all wowed the crowds at the Bernabéu for over a century—but what makes Madrid different is the sheer number of legends who are not only great, but generation-defining and often genuinely game-changing.

Here are the best Real Madrid forwards of all time.

Real Madrid Legends: Los Blancos’ Best Forwards of All Time

15. Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu (left) is the man Real Madrid’s stadiumis named after. | IMAGO/Album

The single most important man in Real Madrid’s history, Bernabéu devoted his life to the club and served as captain, coach and president.



As a player, Bernabéu was a physical, imposing forward who scored 70 goals in 80 official matches across 16 seasons from 1911–28, winning one Spanish Cup and nine regional championships.



He would, of course, go on to achieve near-mythic status as president for transforming the club into Europe’s preeminent superpower, as well as being one of the architects of the European Cup competition.

14. Fernando Morientes

Fernando Morientes won three Champions Leagues at Real Madrid | Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

A complete forward who could poach, link up play, score headers and take free-kicks, Morientes arrived at Madrid from Zaragoza in 1997 as a the dream No. 9.



Though he would often end up playing second fiddle to Raúl—and later Ronaldo—Morientes still scored 100 goals for Madrid and started three Champions League finals.



His most iconic moment came as he opened the scoring in the 1999–2000 final against Valencia. However, he is also remembered for bagging five in a 7–0 win over Las Palmas and only missing out on a double hat-trick due to a penalty miss.

13. Vinicius Junior

Vinícius Junior won The Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2024. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Madrid’s electric No. 7 has not always had it easy, but he has undoubtedly grown to become one of the game’s finest.



A scorer in two Champions League finals, Vinicius was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2024 and finished runner-up in the Ballon d’Or the same year. It speaks to Madrid’s belief in their star that the club boycotted the ceremony after Vinicius missed out on the top prize.



The Brazilian’s defiance in the face of continued racist abuse throughout his career is as impressive as his talent.

12. Raymond Kopa

Raymond Kopa won the 1958 Ballon d'Or. | IMAGO/Album

Kopa only spent three years at Madrid in the late 1950s, but boy were they significant ones.



Born in France to Polish immigrants, the speedy wide forward, who worked down the mines as a teenager, caught Madrid eyes in the 1956 European Cup final.



“Little Napoleon,” who had been on the losing side for Reims, transferred to the Spanish capital shortly after and played a key role in the next three European Cup wins, as well as lifting two La Liga titles.



In 2018, France Football created the Kopa Trophy to honor the best young player of the year—with the first award going to Kylian Mbappé.

11. Santillana

Santillana scored in two UEFA Cup finals. | IMAGO / Ferdi Hartung

Carlos Alonso González, better known by the name of his hometown, spent 17 of his 18 professional years at Real Madrid, scoring 290 goals across all competitions. At the time of his retirement in 1988, only the great Di Stefano had scored more for Los Blancos.



Known for his incredible aerial prowess despite standing well shy of 6', Santillana lifted 16 trophies, including nine league titles and two UEFA Cups.



He scored in both European finals.

10. Amancio Amaro

Amancio Amaro was crucial in restoring Madrid to the top of European football. | IMAGO/Pressefoto Baumann

Signed from Deportivo La Coruña by Bernabéu in 1962, the “Wizard” was a key component in taking Madrid back to the summit of European soccer after a transitional period.



The unstoppable outside right made over 450 appearances for Madrid over 14 years, scoring 154 goals—including the opener in the 1966 European Cup final win over Partizan Belgrade.



The two-time Pichichi winner would later be credited with discovering La Quinta del Buitre (The Vulture Squad) during his spell as reserve team coach.

9. Ronaldo

Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or twice. | IMAGO / HochZwei

Few men are loved and respected by both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but O Fenômeno is a man with few comparisons.



There are caveats to the two-time Ballon d’Or winner’s time at Madrid. Yes, he may not have enjoyed the level of team success that the Galácitcos era promised when he arrived from Inter in 2002. And, yes, terrible knee injuries had left him less explosive than at his peak. However, in his four-and-a-half-years at the Bernabéu, Ronaldo still left all who witnessed him awestruck.



Zinedine Zidane described him as “without hesitation ... the best player I ever played with or against.”



Perhaps most famously, Old Trafford was moved to give the Brazilian No. 9 a standing ovation after his hat-trick against Manchester United in the Champions League.

8. Emilio Butragueño

Emilio Butragueño won the Pichichi Trophy in 1991. | IMAGO/Ferdi Hartung

The vulture of the “Vulture Squad,” Butragueño remains one of the club’s most successful ever youth products, having risen through the ranks to earn a first-team debut under Di Stefano in 1984. He made a debut for the ages with two goals and an assist in a 3–2 win over Cádiz.



An intelligent second striker of generational artistry and an unnerving abaility with both feet, Butragueño scored 170 goals in 341 appearances, helping restore Madrid to the top of Spanish soccer with five consecutive league titles in the 1980s.



A Pichichi winner in 1991, he twice placed third in the Ballon d’Or standings.

7. Hugo Sánchez

Hugo Sánchez was one of the game’s most acrobatic strikers. | IMAGO / Buzzi

Butragueño’s partner for the five back-to-back titles, Sánchez is one of the most prolific finishers of all time.



Outrageously flamboyant yet still clinical, Sánchez can lay claim to being both one of the first adopters of the scorpion kick, as well as being a five-time Pichichi winner.



The Mexican known as Hugol, remains the fifth-highest scorer in the history of La Liga, with the bulk of his 234 goals having come while wearing the white of Real Madrid.



He credits his Olympic gymnast sister for his on-pitch acrobatics.

6. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d’Or award. | MB Media/Getty Images

So often the unsung hero that knitted Real Madrid’s attack together, Benzema got his flowers after Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2018 departure as he took the spotlight to become the club’s focal point.



Such were his displays in the 2021–22 Champions League-winning season (Benzema’s fifth European triumph with Madrid) that he was crowned that year’s Ballon d’Or winner.



In 13 trophy-laden years at the Bernabéu, the French No. 9 scored 354 goals—second to only Ronaldo in the all-time charts.

5. Ferenc Puskás

Ferenc Puskas (center) is one of Madrid’s great icons. | IMAGO/Schirner Sportfoto

The barrel-shaped Hungarian was an almost impossibly prolific goalscorer and one of soccer’s first international superstars, netting 242 in just 262 games for Real Madrid from 1958–66.



Synonymous with not only goals, but really good goals, ”the Galloping Major” won three European Cups with Madrid—scoring 35 times in 39 competition outings. His four strikes in the 7–3 final win over Frankfurt in 1960 are the stuff of legend.



At domestic level, he was a four-time Pichichi winner and claimed five league titles.

4. Paco Gento

Paco Gento is a record setter at Madrid. | IMAGO/Album

Known as the “Gale of the Cantabrian Sea,” Gento was the mainstay of Real Madrid’s first golden age and still holds the records to prove it.



No-one has appeared in more European Cup finals (eight) than the speedy outside left, while he has the joint-record for most wins (six), captaining the side in the 1966 triumph.



From 1953–71, Gento won 12 league titles—also, unsurprisingly, a record.



Though more of a winger than a striker in today’s terminology, the incomparable Gento bagged 182 goals as well as 54 assists in little over 600 appearances.

3. Raúl

Raúl scored 323 goals in 741 games for Madrid. | IMAGO/Panoramic by PsnewZ

Madrid’s eternal captain, Raúl is perhaps the club’s best-ever youth academy product and unquestionably one of the club’s finest forwards.



A winner of six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues—scoring in two finals—Raúl could operate as a lethal out-and-out striker or in a deeper role as the team’s creative fulcrum.



The Spaniard sits third in Madrid’s all-time scoring charts with 323 goals in 741 appearances. No player in Real Madrid history has made more appearances.

2. Alfredo Di Stéfano

Alfredo Di Stéfano is one of soccer’s all-time greats. | Getty

The “Blond Arrow” is one of Madrid’s most important figures and also one of soccer’s Mount Rushmore-level stars.



A truly complete player, the Argentine-born superstar could—and frequently did—excel in any position on the pitch, but was best used as a prolific, match-winning forward who played a starring role in transforming Madrid into the world’s best club.



His 308 goals helped Real Madrid win five consecutive European Cups (he scored in all five finals) and eight La Liga titles during his 11 years with the club from 1953–64.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring statistics are mind-blowing. | TF-Images/Getty Images

An era-defining megastar who changed the standards by which we judge forwards, Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements simply might never be bettered.



CR7 is Madrid’s all-time leading scorer with a staggering 451 goals in 438 appearances. He also lifted four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey, three Club World Cups and more during his nine seasons in Madrid.



On a personal level, he won four Ballon d’Or awards while representing Los Blancos, while his rivalry with Lionel Messi propelled La Liga and soccer to new heights.

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