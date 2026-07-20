The Best Sports Illustrated Photos From the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup Run
The U.S. co-hosted the FIFA World Cup in the summer of 2026 for the first time in over 30 years. The Americans swiftly captured hometown hearts with their infectious team energy, promising youngsters and record-breaking stardom in the group stage.
Although the USMNT’s campaign ended in shocking humiliation in the round of 16, the squad is confident in the foundation it laid this summer, one for the continued love and growth of the game across North America.
Check out the best work from Sports Illustrated photographer Kohjiro Kinno, who documented the USMNT’s World Cup journey every step of the way.
USMNT vs. Paraguay (Group D)
The Stars and Stripes were in lock-step at SoFi Stadium for the duration of the World Cup opener, easily dismantling Paraguay 4–1 to send shock waves across North America and enrapture brand new fans just tuning in.
USMNT vs. Australia (Group D)
The U.S. followed up its brilliant display against Paraguay with a solid 2–0 win over a physical and gritty Australian side. It marked the first time since 1930 that the USMNT had two group stage victories at the World Cup. The win also solidified the team’s place atop Group D, with a match to spare.
USMNT vs. Türkiye (Group D)
Mauricio Pochettino’s men fell to the hands of Türkiye—specifically 21-year-old Turkish star Arda Güler—at SoFi Stadium; however, the 3–2 loss ultimately meant nothing, as the U.S. had already won out Group D and the Turkish were already sent packing.
USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Round of 32)
The Stars and Stripes swiftly returned to winning ways, downing a physically-imposing Bosnia and Herzegovina team 2–0 at Levi’s Stadium. The victory in Santa Clara, Calif. marked the U.S.’s first knockout win in 24 years, dating back to the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.
USMNT vs. Belgium (Round of 16)
The USMNT suffered a shock 4–1 defeat to Belgium at Lumen Field, silencing even Seattle’s notoriously raucous crowd. The team looked completely out of sorts from the opening whistle, timid and back-footed in a way that contradicted its tournament identity up until that point. Countless individual errors were the nail in the coffin for a humiliating affair, leaving a bitter taste to the U.S.’s otherwise savory summer.
The Americans’ dismal performances were later attested, in part, to the chaos that ensued in the hours before kickoff, in which FIFA issued a historic one-year suspension of Balogun’s red card, a decision that involved U.S. President Donald Trump. The public storm that FIFA’s controversial reversal created rattled the U.S. players, while simultaneously firing up the Belgians.
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Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.