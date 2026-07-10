USMNT’s Humiliating World Cup Exit Wasn’t Pochettino’s Fault—He Deserves to Stay

In the weeks before the 2026 World Cup kicked off, U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino gathered his players and gave an impassioned speech.

“Why not us?” Pochettino said. “If I don’t believe in you, it’s difficult, and if you don’t believe in you, it’s difficult to go and compete. Why not us?”

It was a simple, yet brazenly American question coming from the Argentine manager. The fervent words, resembling those of Herb Brooks before the famed 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” captured the courage to believe in oneself and relentless determination that defines the “American dream.”

Pochettino’s “Why not us?” was a mantra the USMNT players continually came back to en route to the round of 16 and still rely on even now in the wake of their shock 4–1 defeat to Belgium and subsequent tournament exit.

Why not us? pic.twitter.com/BNGnWKfRer — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) March 25, 2026

“I want to say sorry to our fans. It was not good enough when it mattered most,” star striker Folarin Balogun posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “Soccer in America will only become bigger. The belief, the talent and the passion is continually growing, and I know the best days are in front of us.

“The future belongs to those who never stop believing, this moment will fuel us. We will be back. Why not us?”

Whether or not Pochettino will stay at the USMNT’s helm has yet to be determined. His two-year contract with U.S. Soccer ends this summer, and he was reportedly presented an extension before the tournament started, which would see him lead the squad for a second World Cup cycle through 2030. The 54-year-old South American boss remains adamant about not making any career decisions until the dust settles.

“Now is not a moment to talk about that,” Pochettino said post-elimination. “I think now is a moment to see, to assess the tournament. I’m sure in the next weeks we can start to talk if [U.S. Soccer] wants.”

The crushing defeat to Belgium raised questions about Pochettino’s capabilities at the international level, but he ultimately deserves to stay with U.S. Soccer.

American Attitude, South American Style

Mauricio Pochettino had to console his men on Monday night. | Kohjiro Kinno/ Sports Illustrated

While Pochettino embraced American ideals, the players embraced him and his South American playing style. When they molded the two together, it was the perfect marriage.

The USMNT took the pitch with a fiery “We’re American, we don’t take s---“ attitude, and it became the ignition for the tactical knowledge Pochettino taught them: how to be the aggressor.

“The aggression, the fight, Pochettino brings that South American spirit that we’ve been missing,” USMNT veteran winger Timothy Weah said right before the tournament. “We’ve always been the good guys, so it’s nice being on the other end and being the aggressor a bit. Coach Poch is an amazing coach, and I can’t wait to see what we do under him.”

Added star midfielder Tyler Adams earlier this summer: “[Pochettino] is an incredible guy. He’s changing the culture of everything that we have here in U.S. Soccer.”

It worked for a while. The Stars and Stripes had a clear identity for the first time since Pochettino took over, one of swagger and aggressive front-footedness. They were systematic predators, advancing up the pitch in quick succession with dynamic movements—not recklessly, but resolutely.

In all three group stage matches, the Americans set the tempo and opened scoring within the first 11 minutes of play. Although they struggled to get on the board early against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32, they still commanded from the kickoff.

The USMNT defeated Australia 2–0, topping Group D with a match to spare. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Yet there was no semblance of the USMNT’s usual self against Belgium in the round of 16. It looked like a completely different team, a timid prey to a European predator. But it wasn’t Pochettino’s fault.

Perhaps one might think that the USMNT was simply outmatched by a top-10 global power, but it wasn’t as if the team was quickly broken down by Belgium. It was broken from the start, as soon as the opening whistle blew.

As much as Pochettino is reluctant to blame external factors, the red card controversy that surrounded the team—specifically Balogun—no doubt played a significant role in the team’s loss on Monday night.

When FIFA controversially suspended Balogun’s red card—a decision that even included U.S. President Donald Trump—it didn’t invigorate the players. It actually took their very decisive, very American chip on their shoulder and handed it right to the Belgians. All of a sudden, the Americans were blatantly favored and held a contentious hand. What was there to prove? What was there to overcome?

The decision stripped their American attitude, which in turn, drained what was needed to ignite their South American-style tactical aggression. From the opening second, the European foe commanded the game. It leaped down the Americans’ throats and within 30 seconds, it already had a lethal chance on frame. It was no surprise when nine minutes later, Belgium got on the board. The USMNT, meanwhile, never got on its feet and suffered clumsy mistake after clumsy mistake.

“Everyone saw from the beginning that we did not connect with the game,” Pochettino said post-match. “We were never in the game, even when we scored the goal [to equalize], we conceded in the next action. It was really tough from the beginning.

“Congratulations to Belgium, they were better than us. It’s not to find excuses; we didn’t show what we normally showed. That is the reality.”

Where Does the USMNT Go From Here?

Pochettino is beloved by his players. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

What is the silver lining of a gruesome defeat in a match you are anticipated to win? The chip on your shoulder returns.

Nevertheless, the team must find a way to make its identity more secure, steeled against all outside noise and controversy. It must also get more out of its players in these shaky moments. Pochettino seems eager to see this through, as do his men.

“We need to assess our game and see why we didn’t approach the game the same way as the rest of World Cup,” he said.

Star center back Chris Richards posted to Instagram, alongside a photo of Pochettino embracing him: “This will do nothing but make us even stronger for the future. Together.”

Whether or not Pochettino will be a part of that long-term future, we will soon find out.

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