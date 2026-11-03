The Best Teams to Start a Save With on Football Manager 27

It’s been a long time coming, but Football Manager 27 is here, and fans across the globe are already sinking their teeth into the latest release from Sports Interactive.

It’s up to you to figure out how you want to play. You want a moneyball save with a global giant? No problem. How about a semi-professional side that needs saving from collapse? Yep, you can find that too. There really is something for everybody.

Here are 15 saves to consider when you load up FM27.

Manchester United

Football Manager 27

While many players will simply be Manchester United fans looking to lead their team to success, a save with the Red Devils appeals for plenty of other reasons this year.

The team has struggled horribly over the past few years and is in desperate need of a refresh at every level, but this is far from a simple squad rebuild. High-earning players will prove difficult to sell and the funds to replace them are going to be limited—particularly if you can’t turn results around immediately.

AC Milan (Casciavit Milano)

Football Manager 27

It’s a similar story with AC Milan. Here, we have one of the biggest clubs in the history of the European game that have tumbled down into above-average mediocrity.

Only Real Madrid boast more European titles than Milan but it has been years since the Rossoneri were even a genuine threat in Italy, let alone across the continent. It’s your job to get them back to the top of the pile before the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool or Barcelona can eclipse their trophy haul.

Leicester City

Football Manager 27

The 2015–16 season feels like a lifetime ago for Leicester City. The unlikeliest Premier League champions have endured a shocking downfall and are now struggling in England’s third tier, with financial issues an unwelcome sideplot to on-field failures.

Getting the Foxes back to the Premier League is the priority, before you can even think about a second league title. However you choose to go about this, 18-year-old midfielder Louis Page is likely to be a big help.

Athletic Club (A. Bilbao)

Football Manager 27

We see this save suggestion every year, and for good reason. Athletic Club provides a unique transfer challenge that forces you to play the game a little differently.

Forced only to choose from players from the Basque region, there is only a finite number of elite options for you to sign, with the rest of your help needing to come through your academy. Remaining competitive in La Liga is hard enough.

Walton & Hersham

Football Manager 27

There’s a real story behind Walton & Hersham, who will be playing in the National League South this season. Once led by the first-ever Ballon d’Or winner, Stanley Matthews, the club was saved from freefall in 2019 by a group of students, who used their limited funds to make themselves the self-proclaimed youngest owners in the world.

Things have only gone upward since then and Walton & Hersham are now butting heads with some of the most historic clubs in England. If you’re looking for a long-term save, this could be the one.

ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ'ꜱ ʏᴏᴜɴɢᴇꜱᴛ ꜰᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ ᴄʟᴜʙ ᴏᴡɴᴇʀꜱ



Seven school friends took over the reigns at @waltonhershamfc with the oldest just 20 years old.



This is their football story... pic.twitter.com/MF3Q79dG1L — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) February 28, 2020

Coventry City

Football Manager 27

When Coventry City were promoted to the Premier League last season, even the most passionate supporters were ready to admit that surviving in the division was going to be an incredibly tough task.

This save writes itself. You’re a huge underdog in a sea of giants. Survive, stabilize and, if you make it this far, keep moving upward.

London City Lionesses

Football Manager 27

There are plenty of interesting women’s teams to take over, including WSL side London City Lionesses.

Backed by a hefty budget and owners that are prepared to aim high with their transfer budget, the mission is to disrupt the top of the WSL and make yourself known across Europe. You’ve got 2026 Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas in your squad but, at 32 years old, you might not have long to make the most of her brilliance.

Real Zaragoza

Football Manager 27

Now on to a fallen giant. Real Zaragoza were lifting the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1995 and have racked up six Copa del Rey victories, but they’ve tumbled all the way down to the third tier of the Spanish pyramid for the first time since 1949.

Zaragoza, captained by former Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera, are fighting for their lives in the same division as Real Madrid’s reserve side, They just need a bit more direction to get them back to the top flight where they belong.

West Ham United

Football Manager 27

Can you fare better than Nuno Espírito Santo, whose quest to lead West Ham United back to the Premier League lasted just 13 games?

The Hammers are a staple of the English game but have tumbled down into the Championship, which is arguably the toughest division in the world to escape. Sure, you should be favorites, but it rarely works out that way.

RB Omiya Ardija

Football Manager 27

The newest club under the Red Bull umbrella is Japanese second-tier side Omiya Ardija, who benefit from ties to Leipzig, Salzburg and the other clubs in the RB system.

You’ve got to focus on your own business and try to get the team towards the top of the J League, while also working to develop the next products of the Red Bull talent factory. Can you sculpt the next Erling Haaland along the way?

Como (Lago)

Football Manager 27

Como are still hanging on to their underdog status, but the one-time minnows are now playing in the Champions League. Reaching that level was only phase one of the plan. Now, it’s on to phase two.

Remaining in Europe’s top competition and climbing into the Serie A title race is the real challenge. You’re led by young gems like Nico Paz and Jacobó Ramon, but keeping hold of the pair is far easier said than done.

Wolfsburg

Football Manager 27

The German pyramid is full of fallen giants. The latest to join the unwanted group are Wolfsburg, who tumbled out of the Bundesliga last season, 15 years after winning the 2008–09 title.

There’s been massive instability across Wolfsburg in recent years and you need to stop it getting worse. This is a truly massive club that should be competing for major silverware, not fighting to get out of the 2. Bundesliga.

Real Madrid (R. Madrid)

Football Manager 27

Players rarely need a reason to take control of Real Madrid, but the situation is a little different at the Bernabéu this season.

Pretend you’re José Mourinho, drafted in to help a squad desperately searching for leadership after several underwhelming years of watching Barcelona, your fiercest rivals, celebrating over and over again. You’ve got plenty of superstars to keep happy and a ferocious fanbase to appease under one of the harshest spotlights going. No pressure.

Torreense

Football Manager 27

There’s something fascinating going on at Torreense, who became the first non top-flight team to qualify for the new Europa League format when they beat Sporting CP in the Taça de Portugal final back in May.

You’re juggling a massive European competition with a promotion bid, which is the sort of challenge you’ll struggle to find anywhere else.

Wrexham

Football Manager 27

The fairytale story of Wrexham entered an uncomfortable chapter last season when Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s side failed to earn promotion from the Championship. Not only that, but they’re struggling to get back into the fight this time around.

Getting Wrexham to the Premier League is, clearly, not that simple. Have the Red Dragons hit their ceiling, or can you be the manager to turn the next series of Welcome to Wrexham into a celebration?