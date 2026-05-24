Brighton vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United wrap up their 2025–26 campaign away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, with the Seagulls fighting for a European place.

The Red Devils, buoyed by Michael Carrick’s arrival in January, are safely locked in third and will be back playing among the continent’s elite next season. Carrick’s stellar work convinced INEOS to offer him a two-year contract, with confirmation of the Englishman’s stay on the touchline arriving on Friday.

The majority of the United squad can relax this weekend, but Bruno Fernandes won’t allow his standards to slip as he chases the Premier League’s single-season assist record. He needs just one more to surpass Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s haul of 20.

Scorching temperatures are projected across the U.K. this Bank Holiday weekend, and Fabian Hürzeler will certainly be feeling the heat if Brighton somehow end up without European soccer next season.

The Seagulls rallied before spring to put themselves right in the mix, and they won’t want to let it slip at the last. A 1–0 defeat to Leeds United on the penultimate matchday means that if they’re beaten again here, Brighton could slide down to ninth and miss out on Europe.

The hosts are currently seventh and primed for a Europa League berth. Victory may even be enough to join Man Utd in the Champions League.

Brighton vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Seagulls Secure Europa League Spot

Brighton are out to secure their return to European soccer. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Manchester United are one of only three clubs that cannot change their position on the final day of the Premier League season. Brighton, by contrast, have everything to play for.

The Seagulls could end the day anywhere between sixth and ninth, a difference between another European adventure or a mid-table finish without the promise of any Thursday night excitement. “I hope we all can give us a last push and we all can really stick together one more time,” Fabian Hürzeler asked Brighton’s fans.

“We all can create an atmosphere, a very energetic and powerful atmosphere where it’s difficult to play in and then we hopefully can celebrate together afterwards.”

Head-to-head record : Brighton have the highest win rate against Man Utd (47%) of any team in Premier League history.

: Brighton have the highest win rate against Man Utd (47%) of any team in Premier League history. Brighton’s home form: The hosts haven’t only won three league games in a row at the Amex, but they’ve also won five of their eight home games against Man Utd in this competition.

The hosts haven’t only won three league games in a row at the Amex, but they’ve also won five of their eight home games against Man Utd in this competition. Seagulls’ need: Man Utd are really just playing for Fernandes on Sunday. They’ll stomach a defeat if the Portuguese playmaker breaks the record. With Brighton’s European status unsure and their need greater, the hosts have greater motivation to win this match.

Prediction: Brighton 2–1 Man Utd

Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Brighton end the season at home. | FotMob

The only injury news for Brighton heading into the final weekend of the season is positive: Hürzeler revealed that Mats Wieffer “is an option to come back” after sitting out the past two matches with an ankle issue.

The season has long since been over for Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas while Kaoru Mitoma’s World Cup dream was curtailed by a cruel hamstring injury earlier this month.

Danny Welbeck also won’t be heading to North America, although that is a decision from Thomas Tuchel rather than the striker’s body. The former Manchester United striker rarely needs extra motivation to perform against his boyhood club, but has clear added incentive.

Brighton predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Groß; Gómez, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck.

Casemiro has already played his final game for Man Utd. | FotMob

Carrick suggested there were no changes on the injury front from last week’s victory over Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd have been without Benjamin Šeśko for the previous two games due to a shin issue, and it’s not yet clear whether the Slovenian hitman will be able to finish a promising debut season in Manchester this weekend.

Matthijs de Ligt has been absent since November with a lower back injury and is set to miss the World Cup as a result. He’ll want to be fully fit for the start of next season.

Carrick did confirm that Casemiro has played his final game for the club, with the Brazilian not traveling down to the south coast. Mason Mount is the most likely candidate to partner the World Cup-bound Kobbie Mainoo in midfield.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Mount, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

What Time Does Brighton vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location : Falmer, England

: Falmer, England Stadium : Amex Stadium

: Amex Stadium Date : Sunday, May 24

: Sunday, May 24 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT Referee : Sam Barrott

: Sam Barrott VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Brighton vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Peacock United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Tennis Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada Mexico Max Mexico

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC