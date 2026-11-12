Four USMNT Stars Who Could Follow Mauricio Pochettino to Man Utd

Should Mauricio Pochettino become the new man in charge at Manchester United, as now expected, he could potentially bring a few new faces to Old Trafford that he worked with for the last two years in the United States.

After a short-lived stint in Chelsea’s dugout, Pochettino bid farewell to club soccer to try his luck on the international stage. U.S. Soccer named him Gregg Berhalter’s successor back in September 2024 and watched the Argentine slowly build a winning culture with the U.S. men’s national team.

Pochettino led the Stars and Stripes to a round of 16 finish at the 2026 World Cup and soon signed a four-year extension to lead the team through the 2030 edition. But Manchester United, who fired Michael Carrick on Thursday, then came calling for the manager’s services.

The Red Devils are in the process of finalizing a contract for Pochettino, with reports claiming the former Spurs boss will be on the touchline when United take on Liverpool once domestic action resumes—but not before two final USMNT matches against Haiti.

Pochettino will get his first true look at his new team in action at Anfield, and might just leave Merseyside with a list of transfer demands come the January window. At the forefront of his mind could be several U.S. standouts that would solve a lot of problems for the 20-time English champions.

Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson could be the answer to United’s left back woes. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

If there’s one position causing problem after problem for United, it’s left back. The Red Devils shockingly ignored the hole in their squad during the summer transfer window, leaving just the injury-prone Luke Shaw as their only senior, natural left back.

To the surprise of perhaps just sporting director Jason Wilcox, Shaw has returned to old ways in 2026–27 after somehow playing the whole of last season. The England international has made just five appearances this campaign, leaving Carrick forced to deploy Diogo Dalot and others on the left.

The Portugal international has mightily struggled, finding himself at the scene of the crime a worrying number of times. Whether he’s leaving too much space, making poorly-timed tackles or looking generally clueless, Dalot has been a walking disaster for United so far this season.

Pochettino will desperately need an upgrade on the left flank. As much as United wanted to hold out for ultimate target Lewis Hall, they no longer have that luxury. The good news is their incoming manager already has a strong relationship with Fulham star Antonee Robinson.

The American fullback might not be the young, long-term successor United had in mind, but he has heaps of Premier League experience, strong defensive instincts and Pochettino’s own seal of approval. Robinson will also likely be enticed by the prospect of calling Old Trafford home after spending the last seven years at Fulham.

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun was previously going to return to the Premier League this summer. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

United are also in need of a striker this January. The entire first half of Benjamin Šeško’s season has been upended by a nagging shin injury, leaving the Red Devils with just Bryan Mbeumo as a makeshift No. 9 and the unreliable Joshua Zirkzee.

There’s already transfer buzz linking the club to a number of different targets once the winter window opens, but Balogun could enter the fray thanks to his relationship with Pochettino. The American was at his best at the 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals in four matches for the USMNT before the red card controversy completely overshadowed his tournament.

Balogun also has experience—albeit limited—playing in the Premier League from his days at Arsenal. In fact, he was set to return to the English top-flight this summer, but a move to Everton collapsed at the last hour on Deadline Day.

Although he’s made the most of it as of late, Balogun never planned to stay at Monaco this season. The former Arsenal player eyed the Premier League as a chance to take his game to the next level, and United could serve as the perfect landing spot.

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams is one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most trusted players. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

The one area of the pitch United reinforced this summer was midfield, but their rebuild has left plenty to be desired. Carlos Baleba has spent more time in the infirmary than on the pitch, Youri Tielemans looks off the pace in almost every appearance, while ex-Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp recently called bringing in Andrey Santos a “sackable offense.”

There were several other midfielders on United’s radar this summer, including Elliot Anderson and Tyler Adams. The former joined rivals Manchester City, but the latter could likely be poached away from Bournemouth, especially if Pochettino comes knocking.

Adams is one of the Argentine’s most trusted players on the USMNT, so much so that he received the captain’s armband following Tim Ream’s retirement. “We’ve built a very good relationship in the last two years,” Pochettino said of Adams in October. “He knows what I expect and he’s a perfect role model for everyone in the way he can translate the philosophy and the culture and represent the amazing country.”

If you just tweak “country” to “United,” it sounds exactly like what a manager would say when singing the praises of a new signing. Adams knows what Pochettino expects and knows his play style. Plus, he excels at disrupting even the best Premier League sides from years of killing giants with the Bournemouth.

The Red Devils are desperate for a true Casemiro replacement, one that will break up plays, win back possession, track runners and close down the gaps so viciously exploited by opposing teams this season. Throw in Adams’s leadership and he seems like a no-brainer.

Chris Richards

Chris Richards has been linked with a move out of Selhurst Park. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

If there’s any American player looking for an escape route, it’s Chris Richards. Not only is the center back in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace, but he also is now in the middle of a failed project at Selhurst Park.

Just hours after Carrick lost his job, Palace fired Pierre Sage after only 16 games in charge. The Eagles sit at the bottom of the Premier League standings, with a dismal seven defeats in 10 matches.

A player as talented as Richards will not be short on suitors once the transfer window opens up, and United could be first in line for his services. The Red Devils have conceded a shocking 30 goals in 15 games across all competitions this season, and have just one clean sheet so far.

With Matthijs de Ligt perhaps never likely to recapture his prime, Lisandro Martínez injury prone and error prone and Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven still developing, Harry Maguire is in dire need of some help. Pochettino would welcome Richards with open arms to a defense desperate for an upgrade.