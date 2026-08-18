Bruno Guimaraes’s Explanation for Arsenal Transfer Is Vindication for Mikel Arteta

After going through what he described as the “most difficult moments” of Newcastle United’s recent history, Bruno Guimarães settled on a move to Arsenal to improve his quest for silverware.

Guimarães was one of the first marquee signings for Newcastle after the club’s high-profile purchase by Saudi Arabia’s immensely wealthy Public Investment Fund. At the time the Brazilian sealed his move from Lyon in January 2022, the Magpies were inside the Premier League relegation zone.

Thanks in no small part to the talismanic figure of Guimarães, Newcastle would end that season in 11th, then twice qualify for the Champions League and lift the Carabao Cup trophy during his four and a half years on Tyneside. It was an emotionally draining spell for a player and character as openly passionate as the 28-year-old, who broke down in tears when his $101 million (£75 million at the time of agreement) switch to Arsenal was confirmed earlier this season.

His reasoning was simple if painful: The Gunners offered a more settled platform at a higher level.

“I spent almost five years at Newcastle; I believe I helped rebuild the club,” Guimarães told ESPN Brasil. “I arrived at what I consider to be one of the most difficult moments in the club’s history, and together with my family, I decided to try something new.”

Guimarães endured one of his most disappointing seasons in the north east last term as Newcastle sank to 12th place. It was no coincidence that the Brazilian was missing for a considerable chunk of the campaign, highlighting how important he was to Eddie Howe’s setup: with Guimarães on the pitch, Newcastle averaged 1.8 Premier League points per game, that dropped to 0.8 in his absence.

Bruno Guimarães (center) has joined Arsenal. | Arsenal FC

Arsenal have been quickly treated to a glimpse of his quality, with Guimarães delivering an impressive official debut against Manchester City in Sunday’s Community Shield to start the season with a trophy. “I’m very happy with my opportunity here at Arsenal, and now it’s time to keep working,” he added. “I’m very happy to have gotten off on the right foot in my first official game—winning the title was very important.

“It’s a very strong squad with great players; I think that’s the plan—to fight for everything and go all out.” That those lofty goals can be considered a conceivable plan at Arsenal is a credit to Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta’s Fingerprints All Over Guimaraes Deal

Mikel Arteta got his hands on the big plate. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

During the desperately tense conclusion to last season’s Premier League, Arteta dismissed talk of Arsenal being disappointed by what threatened to be a fourth straight runners-up finish. For the Basque boss, those ‘failures’ had to be put in the context of his entire reign, which began with consecutive eighth-place finishes.

During that bleak period, Arteta admitted to endless sleepless nights spent wondering if he really was up to the task of claiming Arsenal’s first league title in two decades. “I’ve asked that question to myself: Am I good enough to lead these players to win a major trophy?” he revealed this summer. “Until you do it, you cannot validate yourself.”

Arteta answered his own internal doubts with a cathartic triumph in May which sent a message far beyond his personal torment. The Gunners not only won the Premier League, but reached the Champions League final, establishing themselves as genuine contenders at the highest level.

It was enough to convince Guimarães and even allowed his compatriot Vinícius Júnior to entertain the idea of moving to north London. Even a few years ago, the prospect of Real Madrid losing one of their stars to Arsenal would have been so unrealistic as to be entirely useless in any contract negotiations. Now it is at least a viable fantasy.

Guimaraes Becoming Fast Favorite

Bruno Guimarães (left) and Declan Rice could be fighting for minutes. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

The Arsenal roster appears to have taken as quickly to Guimarães as the crowd. “I think it’s been so natural, I think the connection is already there,” Martin Ødegaard said of player who was repeatedly serenaded by his new fanbase during the Community Shield.

“I think you can see that he’s a top, top player from the first second that he’s in the training, you feel that presence and the quality. So, I think it’s been really easy to connect with him. Brilliant player.”

“I think since the first day he came in, it has been such a natural thing,” Ødegaard added. “Although we had some big fights in the past with him, I think he has just come in as a really natural part of the team and you can see his quality.

“He can win the ball, he’s a fighter, but he also has so much quality on the ball. And he has that, what can I say ... that calm on the ball. He always takes the right amount of time and finds the pass, so it’s brilliant.”