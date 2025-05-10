Carlo Ancelotti's Record in El Clasico
Carlo Ancelotti comes into what will likely be his final El Clásico as Real Madrid's manager with a losing record against Barcelona.
Just two weeks after Real Madrid and Barcelona faced off in the Copa del Rey final, the bitter rivals are set to clash again in La Liga. The Clásico will be the fourth of the season, and the outcome will likely have a huge bearing on which team lifts the La Liga trophy.
There is great pressure not only on Real Madrid to finally win their first El Clásico of the season, but also on Ancelotti to deliver in what looks like his last few matches in charge of the biggest club in the world. All signs point to Los Blancos moving on from the manager and replacing him with Xabi Alonso, who just announced his departure from Bayer Leverkusen.
A victory against Barcelona will help Ancelotti go out on a high after a poor campaign that could end without a major trophy. To do so, though, means the 65-year-old will have to overcome a matchup that has proven to be the worst in his managerial career.
Let's take a look at Ancelotti's record in El Clásico ahead of the title-deciding match on May 11.
Between his two stints as Real Madrid's manager, Ancelotti has faced Barcelona 25 times across all competitions. The 65-year-old has suffered more defeats than victories in his double-digit Clásico appearances with Los Blancos.
Check out Ancelotti's full record below:
El Clasico Appearances
Victories
Draws
Defeats
25
10
3
12
Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to 10 victories, three draws and 12 defeats against Barcelona. In his illustrious managerial career, the Italian has suffered more defeats against the Catalans than any other club.
Prior to the 2024–25 season, the manager had a winning El Clásico record with 10 victories, three draws and nine defeats. However, three defeats against Hansi Flick's squad this season have swayed Ancelotti's statistics. Real Madrid fell to Barcelona in La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup final and the Copa del Rey final.
Despite the recent poor performances against Barcelona, Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to several thrilling victories over their bitter rivals. Perhaps none bigger than the 2014 Copa del Rey final when Gareth Bale bagged an 85th-minute winner to overcome a Barcelona side featuring Lionel Messi, Neymar, Xavi and Andrés Iniesta.
Still, when it comes to El Clásico, Ancelotti will unfortunately most likely be remembered for Real Madrid's defeats, not their victories.