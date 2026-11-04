Carlos Baleba Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Man Utd Midfielder

Carlos Baleba could only spectate on Tuesday night as Manchester United mounted a seismic comeback to beat Roma in the Champions League.

Baleba was already off the field when Bruno Fernandes’s retaken penalty sparked the thunderous turnaround, with Matheus Cunha taking the glory with two late goals before then being sent off in the ultimate roller coaster evening for the Brazilian.

It was a cruel blow for Baleba, billed upon his transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion in August as the final piece of the midfield rebuild. He was supposed to be the player to bring balance to the team.

The Cameroon international had arrived in Manchester injured, nursing a pre-existing ankle problem he’d suffered during Brighton’s preseason preparations. That delayed Baleba’s United debut until after the September-October international break, but he’d managed to impress in a team otherwise struggling when he did finally make his bow less than one month ago.

Tuesday night marked just Baleba’s fifth start for the Red Devils. There is a feeling he was starting to find his feet and has now been set back in that process.

What Injury Does Carlos Baleba Have?

Baleba reached for his right hamstring. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Baleba went down shortly after halftime of the eventual 3–2 win, clutching his hamstring. The 22-year-old was treated on the field but was forced to hobble away and withdraw rather than carry on. United manager Michael Carrick couldn’t offer much in the way of detail when he spoke with reporters after the match, but confirmed it is indeed a hamstring problem.

“We’ll have to assess what that looks like but, initially, it doesn’t look great,” Carrick offered.

Baleba is likely to undergo tests and scans in the coming days to figure out exactly what the damage is, with staff, players and fans hoping it is only a minor issue. However, the initial visual judgment suggests it might be a nervous wait.

When Will Carlos Baleba Return From Injury?

Man Utd will hope it is not very serious. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Without a solid diagnosis, it’s tough to say when Baleba might be available next. Hamstring injuries can vary massively from minor strains, to pulls, and much more serious tears that can, in the most extreme scenarios, see the muscle completely come away from the bone.

That also means recovery time can go from a few days up to several months, with treatments ranging from simple rest to surgical intervention.

Harry Kane and Ousmane Dembélé, the last two Ballon d’Or winners, both experienced a full rupture in 2020. Baleba was able to walk away largely unaided on Tuesday, so the hope would be that his case is not as severe as that.

At this stage, it feels reasonable to suggest that Baleba will not play again until after the November international break. United only have one more match until the club schedule pauses for the second time this season—against Aston Villa on Nov. 8. The Red Devils then don’t play again until Nov. 22’s visit to Anfield to face Liverpool. That match is two-and-a-half weeks from now, although even a light hamstring injury could make Baleba a doubt. International duty with Cameroon is also unlikely.

Baleba initially partnered Kobbie Mainoo against Roma, before he was replaced by Youri Tielemans. Depending on the opponent and the specific demands of each match, it is likely to be Tielemans or Andrey Santos who rotate alongside Mainoo while Baleba is sidelined.

Carrick gave high praise to Tielemans for his role in beating Roma: “I thought Youri stepped into the game and showed what he’s about … his personality and character. He’s a top human being, I love having him around for everything that he brings.”