Cavan Sullivan Cracks Top 10 Most Popular Individual Jerseys in MLS

Major League Soccer has announced the 10 best-selling individual jerseys of the 2026 season, and it’s safe to say that there are quite a few surprises.

There’s no room for soccer legends like Hugo Lloris, Marco Reus and Casemiro, while some of the current best players in MLS like Evander, Carles Gil and Petar Musa have also missed out. And despite accounting for nearly half of the league’s players, there’s only one American player who makes the top 10.

Here are the most popular MLS jerseys of 2026.

10. Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul has enjoyed a trophy-laden start to life in MLS. | Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Rodrigo De Paul joined Inter Miami midway through the 2025 season and helped them achieve their first-ever MLS Cup. With the Herons currently second in the Eastern Conference and third overall, the 32-year-old midfielder will be vital to their title defense this postseason.

9. Hany Mukhtar

Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's greatest-ever player. | Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As Nashville SC’s captain, all-time leading scorer (111) and Iron Man, it’s undeniable that Hany Mukhtar is a Music City sports legend. He has already steered them to their first two major trophies—the 2025 U.S. Open Cup and the 2026 Supporters' Shield, and he can help Nashville move into sole possession of the greatest regular season in MLS history with a win or draw against Cincinnati.

8. Luis Suárez

Luis Suárez is still going strong at 39 years old. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Only two players have remained in the top 10 from last year’s list, both coming from Inter Miami. Having finished second in 2024 and 2025, Luis Suárez has dropped to eighth in 2026. But despite being 39 years old, he’s still making his presence felt with 16 goals and 12 assists in 29 MLS appearances this year.

7. Denis Bouanga

Denis Bouanga is LAFC's Gabonese goal-getter. | Griffin C. Hooper/Getty Images

Denis Bouanga has enjoyed a sensational spell at LAFC, racking up 126 goals and 48 assists in 193 appearances for the Black and Gold. He has already won the Golden Boot (2023) in MLS and led his team to an MLS Cup (2022), Supporters’ Shield (2022) and U.S. Open Cup (2024). At 31, time is on his side, as he looks to overtake Carlos Vela as the club’s greatest-ever player.

6. Cavan Sullivan

Cavan Sullivan is one of the brightest young talents in North America. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Images

Whereas Bouanga has moved up from 13th to 8th in top jersey sales, Cavan Sullivan has ascended from 18th to 6th after a breakthrough campaign at Philadelphia Union. Two years after penning the most expensive homegrown deal in MLS history—which will see him join Manchester City once he turns 18, Sullivan has made his mark for both club and country and become a pivotal figure in Philly’s 2026 turnaround as well as the youngest scorer in USMNT history.

5. Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is the creative lifeblood of Orlando City. | Grant Halverson/MLS/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann called it quits on his epic La Liga journey this summer and made the move to Orlando City, where he has single-handedly carried them into a playoff battle. As Orlando’s most iconic athlete since former Ballon d’Or winner Kaká, it hasn’t taken long for the Frenchman to deliver on the hype and make his presence felt with 14 goals and eight assists in 17 MLS appearances.

4. Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has replaced Hugo Cuypers as Chicago Fire's attacking talisman. | Ray Bahner/Getty Images

Alongside Suárez and Griezmann, another ex-Barcelona forward who has taken his talents to MLS is Robert Lewandowski. Having already established himself as a club legend for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, the Polish striker is quickly ingratiating himself with Chicago Fire’s fanbase. He has notched seven goals and five assists in 18 league appearances, leading them to the upper reaches of the Eastern Conference.

3. Thomas Müller

He's already won a World Cup, but now, can Thomas Müller win the MLS Cup? | Geoff Stellfox/MLS/Getty Images

It wasn’t long ago that Lewandowski and Thomas Müller were tearing apart Bundesliga defenses, but now, they’re on two MLS Cup contenders. Müller transformed Vancouver Whitecaps’ fortunes following his arrival in the summer of 2025, leading them to a maiden MLS Cup appearance and their first-ever Western Conference regular season title with 19 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances.

2. Son Heung-min

Son Heung-Min is LAFC's latest attacking superstar. | Griffin C. Hooper/Getty Images

After leading them to their first trophy in 17 years (2024–25 UEFA Europa League), Son Heung-min departed Tottenham Hotspur as one of the greatest players in club history. He made the move to LAFC in the summer of 2025, where he has quickly emerged as a difference-maker with 21 goals and 25 assists in 54 appearances.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has revolutionized Inter Miami since his arrival in July 2023. | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

To nobody’s surprise, Lionel Messi has finished atop the list for the fourth straight season. He’s made his case as the greatest soccer player of all time, and there’s an argument to be made that he’s already the greatest MLS player of all time. Even at 39, Messi continues to operate on another wavelength to every other player in the league, and it seems certain that he will win his third straight MLS MVP this year.