Can Cavan Sullivan and Fellow USMNT Teenagers Handle Marquee Test vs. Mexico?

The domination of a crop of talented teenagers headlined by Cavan Sullivan has been the story of the U.S. men’s national team’s September-October camp so far, but Mauricio Pochettino’s youngsters must now prove themselves in a rivalry match against Mexico—a game where defeat is considered unacceptable.

The USMNT is flying high after making light work of Peru and Chile to ignite a new era. Pochettino included a number of young talents in his roster, and it is so far paying off, with teenagers accounting for half of his team’s goals through the the first two games of the fall. It's been a dream start for the American kids, but the level of difficulty is about to considerably increase.

The Stars and Stripes have lost their two most recent meetings against bitter-rivals Mexico, with Pochettino yet to defeat El Tri during his tenure. On Saturday night, this young USMNT side will be tasked with ending the negative streak against its historic nemesis.

Pochettino is expected to deploy his strongest XI against El Tri, relegating some of his young talents to the bench. Nevertheless, a handful of them could play significant minutes in the second half and a couple are poised to get the nod in their first bitter taste of rivalry.

But are the USMNT teenagers really capable of delivering under the bright lights against their greatest foes?

Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall Face El Tri’s Biggest Strength

Julian Hall (left) and Cavan Sullivan could feature from the start against Mexico. | Joe Puetz/Getty Images

No player personifies the USMNT’s youth revolution more than Cavan Sullivan, who less than a week removed from turning 17 is expected to get an extended look against El Tri. The winger will likely start on the left, with seasoned veteran Sergiño Dest favoring the opposite flank, but realistically, the Philadelphia Union star can dominate anywhere on the pitch.

Starting on the left, though, could be in his best interest considering he’d be going up against the weakest link in Mexico’s otherwise-stellar backline. Jorge Sánchez is expected to start at right back, and although he had a strong World Cup, he’s earned a reputation of being prone to making untimely mistakes. That corner could be ripe for Sullivan’s taking.

Unfortunately for Sullivan, though, El Tri’s star right winger Roberto Alvarado has proven to be not just a wonderful assist-producer but also a more than capable defender, routinely dropping deep out of possession to lend Sánchez a hand against opposing wingers.

Sullivan teased and probed but was unable to truly leave his mark in over an hour against Peru. In only seven minutes against Chile, though, his run down the right flank led to the USMNT’s fourth. If Pochettino opts to deploy him on the right again, he’d be tasked with overcoming the most seasoned El Tri player in the always-reliable Jesús Gallardo who will collect his 131st cap—a major task.

Earlier this month, Cavan Sullivan told Sports Illustrated he hadn’t done anything “substantial” yet.



Since then, he's made his USMNT debut and become the youngest player to win MLS Player of the Month.



The kid is just getting started, and whatever "substantial" means, it… pic.twitter.com/jymg70IRY4 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 30, 2026

But beyond which fullbacks Sullivan will have to get the better of, the most difficult challenge comes in the form of El Tri’s center backs, an obstacle fellow teenager and likely starting striker Julian Hall will be tasked with overcoming all game.

El Tri has allowed just seven goals through 15 games in 2026, and only England has managed to score more than once against Mexico’s backline this year.

César Montes might be out with an injury, but Israel Reyes and Johan Vásquez are a force to be reckoned with. Mexico kept a clean sheet in its first four World Cup games this summer, and goalkeeper Raúl Rangel had to make just six saves in that stretch. A week ago, a powerful Colombia side managed just two shots on goal against El Tri’s starting back four.

Hall has started his international career with two goals in as many games, plus an assist. His confidence should be high entering the match, but he will now have to deliver against the best backline in the region over the past year. Fellow teenage striker Justin Ellis could be in for an equally complicated cameo if he features from the bench.

The young USMNT attackers have the quality to make a difference, as they’ve proven in the opening two games of the window. Nevertheless, Mexico’s backline is a different beast, and only their A-game will be enough to truly compromise El Tri’s biggest strength.

USMNT Yougsters Must Be Prepared to Suffer

The USMNT are handing the keys to the kids. pic.twitter.com/cpWbBzfEFb — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 27, 2026

Whether it’s the young attackers, midfielders such as Adri Mehmeti and Brooklyn Raines or defenders such Frankie Westfield and Peyton Miller, Pochettino’s young crop of players must be aware that Mexico will dictate terms at one point or another.

Against Peru and Chile, the USMNT was able to control the vast majority of the game, dominating possession and playing the game on its own terms. Against Mexico, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Pochettino’s side struggles to do that for sustained periods

For most of three of its last four games, Mexico has imposed its style and dictated terms against Colombia, Ecuador and England. El Tri did so too the last time it faced the USMNT in the 2025 Gold Cup final, edging Pochettino’s men—many of which are expected to feature on Saturday night—in almost every major statistical category.

Particularly in midfield, Saturday’s clash will be tasty, but the U.S could easily become overwhelmed at times in the middle of the park. Mehmeti and Raines struggled with the pace of the match against Chile, a less than encouraging sign with El Tri up next.

Opportunities up top could be hard to come by regularly, so the youngsters must be ready to make the most of the few chances they’ll have. Defensively, Mexico isn’t a goalscoring machine, but it’s an opportunistic side and has a star teenager of its own in Gilberto Mora that already proved he can be a constant threat against the USMNT.

Mexican players will certainly try to impose their will on the young Americans from the start, which is why beyond the matchups, tactics and systems, the inexperienced crop must be prepared for battle.

USMNT Veterans Need to Set the Tone

Antonee Robinson (right) has plenty of experience against El Tri—he must help his inexperienced teammates. | Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Mexico morphs into an aggressive, high-intensity side that is proactive from the moment the starting whistle blows. El Tri players have outclassed the USMNT in terms of energy in the two most recent meetings, so Pochettino’s side must match that level of intensity that’s become synonymous with Mexico since the 2026 World Cup.

Saturday’s match will be the biggest stage many of these young U.S. talents have featured on during their early careers. But once the game starts, there is no room for nerves, any form of hesitation or fear, because it will be exploited by an experienced Mexico side that has intimidated some very strong teams in recent months.

This is more than just a friendly, which is why Pochettino is expected to turn to some of his most experienced talents to lead the way. Players such as Chris Richards, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson have experience not only playing Mexico, but actually beat the team. In a game of such high intensity, these veterans must help the youngsters acclimate, communicating with them consistently, keeping them engaged in the action and coming to their defense when needed.

Pochettino’s young stars have a very bright future ahead of them, but in their first taste of the biggest rivalry in North American soccer, their mental toughness and ability to handle the pressure of the occasion will be significantly tested. Only the very best will rise to the occasion.