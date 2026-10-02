USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico: International Friendly

The U.S. men’s national team ramps up the intensity this weekend with a battle against Mexico in Glendale, Ariz.

The bitter Concacaf rival will give the Stars and Stripes their toughest test of the September–October international window. Although technically just a friendly, relations between the two teams are never warm and fuzzy. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will have to be at the top of their game if they want to go three for three, after opening the break with a 4–1 win against Peru and a 4–2 win against Chile.

The USMNT is basking in its attacking success, while El Tri drew against both Chile and Peru. Nevertheless, the No. 10 globally-ranked squad went toe-to-toe with some of the world’s best teams this year. It drew with No. 8 Belgium and No. 7 Portugal in March, both of whom defeated the No. 16 USMNT (Belgium did twice). El Tri then won four-consecutive games at the World Cup this summer, all without conceding a single goal. It also quite nearly toppled No. 4 England in the round of 16, forcing the eventual semifinalist on its back heels for much of the 3–2 loss.

A defeat to El Tri would not be entirely unexpected; however, it would be nonetheless devestating, given the USMNT has yet to beat Mexico in the Pochettino era. Meanwhile, a victory would be an emphatic statement, proving the future of the Stars and Stripes really is as bright as everyone says it is.

Pochettino has experimented heavily with his starting lineups this fall, granting a whopping 11 players their first caps; however, he will be expected to start his strongest, most seasoned squad for Mexico.

Here is how the Stars and Stripes could line up for Saturday night’s battle at State Farm Stadium.

USMNT Predicted XI vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1)

Mauricio Pochettino could go with a more seasoned lineup. | FotMob

GK: Chris Brady—Who should be Pochettino’s long-term starting goalkeeper is a debate far from settled, but thus far, Brady is making the strongest case. The World Cup third-stringer earned his first-career start on Tuesday against Chile and made five saves in 45 minutes of action. The 22-year-old was a commanding and assertive presence in the box, even if he struggled to claim some of Chile’s dangerous crosses. He has the most room to grow long-term.

RB: Alex Freeman—The 22-year-old is a budding star that Pochettino deeply trusts on the right side. Freeman understands the proper balance of getting in on the attack and taking care of the backline. The Villarreal player is cautious with the ball, yet not at the expense of his creativity.

CB: Chris Richards—Nine minutes after taking the pitch for the first time this window, Richards found the back of the net. A trademark flying header from the Crystal Palace star regained the USMNT’s lead in the 72nd minute. Even more than his attacking reinforcements, the center back brought a sense of calm to the defense, who had given up the ball far too much in the first half. He has always been Pochettino’s most trusted confidante on the backline, and the Argentine boss will need him at his best to contain Mexico’s tricky front line.

CB: Auston Trusty—Rather overlooked this summer at the World Cup, Trusty has staked his claim to more responsibilities this fall. He entered Tuesday’s bout alongside Richards, a trustworthy pair Pochettino is likely to employ from the starting whistle Saturday. He capped off a solid defensive display with a stoppage-time assist on Mathis Albert’s goal.

LB: Antonee Robinson—The skillful fullback was the one least puzzled by Chile’s dense middle-block, effectively breaking lines with dangerous inside dribbles and long balls overhead. Robinson is simply Pochettino’s best option at left back and has been for a while.

CM: Tyler Adams—The USMNT’s midfield was rather leaderless without Adams for much of the game Tuesday. The seasoned veteran is just so disciplined in the center of the park, critically important for ensuring the other midfielders maintain an effective shape. Without his presence, several midfielders, especially the youngsters, went invisible for long stretches.

CM: Sebastian Berhalter—The 25-year-old is only just beginning to blossom on this team. Very recently a fringe player, Berhalter has quickly staked a claim to a regular starting role as one of the USMNT’s most consistent attacking threats. He had a goal and an assist in each of the last two matches. Offensive production aside, his dynamic, box-to-box movements are integral to untangling an opponent’s midfield.

Pick your USMNT XI!

RW: Sergiño Dest—Although continually rostered as a defender, Sergiño Dest has become Pochettino’s primary attacking star on the right flank. His on-the-ball movements are overwhelming to defenders and grant time and space for strikers to thrive. He assisted Berhalter’s 37th-minute finish against Chile, beating two separate players with moves before pinging the ball across the box.

AM: Malik Tillman—The 24-year-old was the creative mastermind in the World Cup this summer and has continued to shine this fall. Although capable of playing on the wing, Malik Tillman could be tasked with the No. 10 position, granting Gio Reyna some much-needed respite.

LW: Cavan Sullivan—The 17-year-old wonderkid was just that—a wonder—in his debut on Saturday, becoming the youngest USMNT debutant since a 16-year-old Freddy Adu back in 2006. Although he subsequently saw less than 10 minutes of action against Chile, he still showed brilliance, igniting multiple dangerous sequences into the final third. He will be rested and ready for another senior start.

ST: Julian Hall—The 18-year-old is on fire and frankly the best striker Pochettino has at his disposal right now. Julian Hall scored again on Tuesday, becoming the youngest USMNT player ever to score in each of his first two caps. Not only is he a pure No. 9, with his desperation to find the back of the net evident in every play, but he also has a mature vision of the field.

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