Cesc Fabregas Puts Pressure on Man Utd, Michael Carrick Ahead of Vital European Bout

Manchester United might be navigating through one of the worst starts to a season in club history, but Como manager Cesc Fàbregas considers the Red Devils favorites to collect three points when they meet on Wednesday in the Champions League.

It’s been well over a month since Man United last won a game, dropping points in their last six matches across all competitions. There’s still a long way to go before they match the club’s longest winless drought, but Michael Carrick’s men do hold the unwanted honor of producing United’s worst start to a league season in 40 years.

Nevertheless, Fàbregas isn’t downplaying United’s threat despite their rough patch. Although he couldn’t hide his excitement about hosting such a marquee clash, he also recognized the visiting Red Devils are superior.

“It’s a great match against one of the best and biggest teams in history,” Fàbregas said on the eve of the match. “It’s a match to dream about, but we must try to do our best to try to win and pick up the three points.

“We slowly have to understand what it’s like to face the top sides, when you know that they’re better than you, but you still have to compete with what you have,” he added. “Our inner strength and our mentality are what must make us strong and allow us to believe that we can do it.”

Fàbregas Emphatically Shuts Down Man Utd Links

Cesc Fàbregas (left) has been linked as Michael Carrick’s potential successor at Man United. | John Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

What Fàbregas has been able to do at Como’s helm over the past three seasons—taking them from Serie B to the Champions League—has firmly placed him as one of the most wanted young managers in Europe.

The midfield-maestro-turned-manager is now on the radar of some of the biggest teams in Europe who are keen on poaching him away from Como. Man Utd are among the teams that have been linked with the Spanish boss as a potential replacement for the struggling Carrick.

Before the match, Fàbregas was asked about him potentially succeeding Carrick, the man he fought against on the pitch during his playing career. The Spanish boss was having none of it and decidedly refused to even entertain the question.

“I won’t answer that question because I think that’s not a very nice question,” Fàbregas said. “I don’t think that shows enough respect to a great footballer and manager like Michael Carrick at the helm of a wonderful Manchester United side.”

For now, Fàbregas’s full focus is on continuing to help Como’s rise among Italy’s elite. Wednesday’s clash against a historic side is the reward of the good job done so far, but Como and their manager remain hungry for more.

Como Hosting Man Utd in Champions League Is ‘Dream Come True’

Cesc Fàbregas was delighted after Como’s 4–1 win over RB Leipzig in the club’s Champions League debut. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

Regardless of their nightmarish form to start the campaign, Man Utd remain one of the most historic clubs in world soccer. For Como, a team that until 2024 had spent over two decades away from Italy’s top-flight and had experienced not one but two bankruptcies, hosting a team of United’s caliber represents a milestone moment.

Never in the club’s 119-year history had a team of such status—outside of Italian giants—visited the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Fàbregas is highly aware of this, which is why he’s not shying away from describing a landmark moment in Como’s history as a “dream come true.”

“They are a great team,” Fàbregas said about Man Utd. “Just three years ago, when we were in Serie B, it would have been unthinkable that Manchester United might come to the Sinigaglia. Yet on Wednesday, that is exactly what will happen. For us, it’s a dream come true. We’ll take our chances.”

What will be a dream night for Fàbregas and the Lombardy side could be a nightmare for United and Carrick if they’re unable to end their winless slump on Wednesday.