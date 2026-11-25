We’re halfway through the league phase of this season’s Champions League and things are beginning to take shape.

With four games down and four to go, we already have some idea of where the power lies in Europe and who’s still got some catching up to do.

That said, at the time of writing, there are still only five points between the final automatic qualification spot (8th) and elimination (25th). With margins that fine, curveballs like new managers and key injuries could yet make all the difference—and there have been plenty of those ahead of this week.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and more are all in action this Wednesday. Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts the fixtures will pan out.

Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal

Prediction: Slavia Prague 2–2 Villarreal

Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Stadium: Fortuna Arena

Fortuna Arena Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Nov. 25 Kick-off Time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Rade Obrenović (SLO)

There could hardly be a greater contrast between Slavia’s form domestically and in Europe. The Czech champs are unbeaten and five points clear in the First League, but are yet to taste victory in the Champions League this season.

They have only lost by a single goal, however, in their two home outings so far and come up against a wildly inconsistent Villarreal.

At the weekend, Iñigo Pérez’s team surrendered a two-goal lead against Barcelona to lose a match for the second time this season, having done the same against Liverpool last month.

A draw will suit neither team in their push for the playoffs.

Sabah vs. Barcelona

A lack of Lamine Yamal is unlikely to blunt Barça. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Prediction: Sabah 0–4 Barcelona

Location: Baku, Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan Stadium: Baku Olympic Stadium

Baku Olympic Stadium Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Nov. 25 Kick-off Time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Nick Walsh (SCO)

Barcelona’s flawless start to the season came to a thumping end with defeat to PSG, and with it their status as the tournament’s early favorites. Still, Hansi Flick’s side are still well-placed to qualify out of the league phase as one of the top eight, after bouncing back with a comfortable win over Aston Villa.

Barça will not relish the energy-sapping 10-hour round trip to Baku, but they will be expected to win this one at a canter against a team with just one victory in their last six in all competitions——even without the injured Lamine Yamal.

For Sabah, though, this match represents the culmination of their progress. The Owls went through four qualification rounds just to make it this far in their first-ever Champions League campaign. Hosting Barcelona is their final.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roma

Prediction: PSG 2–1 Roma

Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Stadium: Parc des Princes

Parc des Princes Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Nov. 25 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

One of two remaining flawless teams in the competition, along with Real Madrid, PSG’s unstoppability has been tested with dual ACL injuries to flying wingers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and now Desiré Doué.

Roma are tricky opponents for the back-to-back champions, with Gian Piero Gasperini and his players arriving in Paris on a high after big wins over Sassuolo and Parma. Roma have lost only one of their last eight in all competitions and have scored three or more goals in six of their last seven outings, with the irrepressible Donyell Malen spearheading the attack.

Still, even when not at full strength, Luis Enrique’s team represent far more than your standard opponent and can take their staggering run of victories to 13 with another win.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2–2 Fenerbahçe

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Nov. 25 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

Both teams will have had this match marked down as winnable when the schedule was announced prior to the start of the campaign.

Shakhtar lost 1–0 to Sporting CP last time out at their temporary London home and are currently on a three-match winless run.

Whether the boost Fenerbahçe received from their 3–2 win against Liverpool carries over remains to be seen, given the man who helmed that victory, Dirk Kuyt, has since been replaced in the dugout by Emre Belözoğlu. The team’s only previous European away day this season ended in a 6–0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Inter Milan vs. VfB Stuttgart

Prediction: Inter Milan 2–0 VfB Stuttgart

Location: Milan, Italy

Milan, Italy Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Stadium

Giuseppe Meazza Stadium Date : Wednesday, Nov. 25

: Wednesday, Nov. 25 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

Inter may have made up for a poor start to the European campaign with back-to-back wins against Shakhtar and the Feyenoord, but will need to keep their foot on the gas in the second half of the league phase if they are to have any hope of avoiding the playoffs.

As it stands, the Italian champions are three points off the top eight and only two above the bottom 12.

Stuttgart, too, will be looking cautiously upwards after a solid start to only their fifth Champions League campaign this century. Sebastian Hoeneß’s team have endured a mixed bag of a start to 2026–27, but have lost only one of their last five in all competitions and sit resolutely mid-table in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Sporting CP vs. Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino has a job on his hands. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Prediction: Sporting CP 1-1 Manchester United

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal Stadium: José Alvalade Stadium

José Alvalade Stadium Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Nov. 25 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Mauricio Pochettino’s Manchester United debut was like being baptized in a volcano as he broke all kinds of unwanted records for a debutant manager as he side fell to a 4–0 defeat at Anfield. With almost no time to regroup and digest the learnings from the latest disaster, it’s on to Lisbon.

Their opponents have won three out of four matches so far, and are on a run of five straight wins and four clean sheets in all competitions. Only three of those wins though are the work of new manager Paulo Fonseca who replaced Rui Borges this month.

With Pochettino now more starkly aware of what he’s up against at United, the tactical approach may change from the weekend, while fans will cling to the hope of a belated new manager bounce.

Atlético Madrid vs. Viking

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 3-1 Viking

Location: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium

Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Nov. 25 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Erik Lambrechts (BEL)

It’s been a pretty dismal start for Atlético in the Champions League with just one win in four matches.

The last time Atleti faced a Norwegian opponent in Europe, it ended it disaster with Bodø/Glimt earning a famous 2–1 victory at the Metropolitano back in January.

Viking will feel optimistic of matching their domestic rivals’ feat, having put four past Sabah last time out and holding Bayern Munich to a 3–3 draw earlier this season. Both those results, crucially, came out home, however. It’s been a different story on the road, with Viking losing to both Stuttgart and Villa.

The only teams to best Atleti in Madrid this season are Bayern and Barcelona.

Lille vs. Bayern Munich

Prediction: Lille 0–2 Bayern Munich

Location: Lille, France

Lille, France Stadium: Decathlon Arena

Decathlon Arena Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Nov. 25 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)

Harry Kane’s ankle injury looms large over Bayern, with the German champions now facing a considerable chunk of the season without the world’s best player.

Teenage sensation Lennart Karl could be deployed as a false nine in the Englishman’s stead, while both Michael Olise and Luis Díaz are major doubts, further blunting the frontline. Ismael Saibari, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry and Manuel Neuer all add to Vincent Kompany’s mounting injury problems.

Still, Lille represents a relatively kind fixture at this moment in time for Bayern, with the French side yet to win in Europe this season.

A creditable 0–0 draw away at Bodø/Glimt last time out is as good as it’s been, while they have lost to both Real Betis and Galatasaray at home.

Club Brugge vs. Liverpool

Florian Wirtz and Liverpool are purring. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Prediction: Club Brugge 1–2 Liverpool

Location: Bruges, Belgium

Bruges, Belgium Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion

Jan Breydelstadion Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Nov. 25 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (SPA)

Liverpool brushed off the disappointment of defeat away at Fenerbahçe, with wins over the Premier League’s (current) worst two teams: Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Quality of the opponent aside, the 4–0 victory over rivals United may yet prove the statement performance needed to get the Andoni Iraola era properly cooking. Florian Wirtz’s seven goal contributions for club and country over his last four games is another welcome boost. In Europe, the Reds have won three from four, but are teetering on the edge of the automatic qualification spots.

Club Brugge have been one of this season’s surprise packages and sit one placed behind Liverpool in ninth, only on goal difference. Ivan Leko’s men are unbeaten in ten in all competitions and will be underrated at your peril.

Italian-born Germany Under-21 striker Nicolò Tresoldi is one of the competition’s early top scorers this season with five, while Yan Sommer and Hans Vanaken add experience and pedigree.

Curiously these two teams have not met since the 1978 European Cup final.

Champions League Predictions: Nov 25

Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal 2–2 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Sabah vs. Barcelona 0–4 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roma 2–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe 2–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Inter Milan vs. VfB Stuttgart 2–0 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Sporting CP vs. Manchester United 1–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Atlético Madrid vs. Viking 3–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Lille vs. Bayern Munich 0–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Club Brugge vs. Liverpool 1–2