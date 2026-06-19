Chelsea 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: Arsenal, Liverpool Dates, Full Schedule

The Xabi Alonso era at Chelsea begins with a short trip to west London rivals Fulham on the opening day of the 2026–27 Premier League season.

Things need to change for the Blues this season, with an increasingly unsettled fanbase demanding domestic success without the distraction of European action.

A trip to reigning champions Arsenal comes as early as gameweek three and Chelsea won’t even leave London until the middle of October, when they travel up to Merseyside to face Everton. Home games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United come immediately after in a busy October schedule.

Alonso’s first meeting with former employers Liverpool comes at Stamford Bridge in early December, followed straight by a trip to face Manchester City, expected to be led by former Blues boss Enzo Maresca. Those fixtures are reversed across the final week of April and first week of May.

Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to face Man Utd in February and host Arsenal in mid-March, while May brings a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Rounding out the season, Chelsea face Everton and Bournemouth before a final day meeting with Brentford at home.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.

August

Date / Time Fixture 24 August—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST Fulham vs. Chelsea 29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

September

Date / Time Fixture 5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Arsenal vs. Chelsea 12 September—10.a.m ET / 3 p.m. BST Chelsea vs. Hull City 19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Brentford vs. Chelsea

October

Date / Time Fixture 10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Chelsea vs. Bournemouth 17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Everton vs. Chelsea 24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur 31 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Manchester United

November

Date / Time Fixture 7 November—10 a.m / 3 p.m. GMT Sunderland vs. Chelsea 21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Leeds United 28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea

December

Date / Time Fixture 2 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace 5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Liverpool 12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Chelsea 19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Aston Villa 26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Coventry City vs. Chelsea 30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea

January

2 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Newcastle United 6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea 16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Sunderland 23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Leeds United vs. Chelsea 30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

February

Date / Time Fixture 6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Chelsea 10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Newcastle United vs. Chelsea 20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town 27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

March

Date / Time Fixture 3 March—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Coventry City 13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m GMT Chelsea vs. Arsenal 20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Hull City vs. Chelsea

April

Date / Time Fixture 10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Chelsea vs. Fulham 17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Chelsea 24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Chelsea vs. Manchester City

May

Date / Time Fixture 1 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Liverpool vs. Chelsea 8 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea 15 May—10 a.m ET / 3 p.m. BST Chelsea vs. Everton 23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Bournemouth vs. Chelsea 30 May—11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST Chelsea vs. Brentford

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