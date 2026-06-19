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Chelsea 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: Arsenal, Liverpool Dates, Full Schedule

Another new era begins at Stamford Bridge under the watchful eye of Xabi Alonso.
Tom Gott|
Chelsea will hope for a far stronger 2026–27 season.
Chelsea will hope for a far stronger 2026–27 season. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

The Xabi Alonso era at Chelsea begins with a short trip to west London rivals Fulham on the opening day of the 2026–27 Premier League season.

Things need to change for the Blues this season, with an increasingly unsettled fanbase demanding domestic success without the distraction of European action.

A trip to reigning champions Arsenal comes as early as gameweek three and Chelsea won’t even leave London until the middle of October, when they travel up to Merseyside to face Everton. Home games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United come immediately after in a busy October schedule.

Alonso’s first meeting with former employers Liverpool comes at Stamford Bridge in early December, followed straight by a trip to face Manchester City, expected to be led by former Blues boss Enzo Maresca. Those fixtures are reversed across the final week of April and first week of May.

Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to face Man Utd in February and host Arsenal in mid-March, while May brings a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Rounding out the season, Chelsea face Everton and Bournemouth before a final day meeting with Brentford at home.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.

August

Date / Time

Fixture

24 August—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST

Fulham vs. Chelsea

29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

September

Date / Time

Fixture

5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

12 September—10.a.m ET / 3 p.m. BST

Chelsea vs. Hull City

19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Brentford vs. Chelsea

October

Date / Time

Fixture

10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Everton vs. Chelsea

24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

31 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

November

Date / Time

Fixture

7 November—10 a.m / 3 p.m. GMT

Sunderland vs. Chelsea

21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Leeds United

28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea

December

Date / Time

Fixture

2 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Coventry City vs. Chelsea

30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea

January

2 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Sunderland

23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Leeds United vs. Chelsea

30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

February

Date / Time

Fixture

6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town

27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

March

Date / Time

Fixture

3 March—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Coventry City

13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m GMT

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Hull City vs. Chelsea

April

Date / Time

Fixture

10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Chelsea vs. Fulham

17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

May

Date / Time

Fixture

1 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

8 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

15 May—10 a.m ET / 3 p.m. BST

Chelsea vs. Everton

23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

30 May—11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST

Chelsea vs. Brentford

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Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.

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