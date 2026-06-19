Chelsea 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: Arsenal, Liverpool Dates, Full Schedule
The Xabi Alonso era at Chelsea begins with a short trip to west London rivals Fulham on the opening day of the 2026–27 Premier League season.
Things need to change for the Blues this season, with an increasingly unsettled fanbase demanding domestic success without the distraction of European action.
A trip to reigning champions Arsenal comes as early as gameweek three and Chelsea won’t even leave London until the middle of October, when they travel up to Merseyside to face Everton. Home games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United come immediately after in a busy October schedule.
Alonso’s first meeting with former employers Liverpool comes at Stamford Bridge in early December, followed straight by a trip to face Manchester City, expected to be led by former Blues boss Enzo Maresca. Those fixtures are reversed across the final week of April and first week of May.
Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to face Man Utd in February and host Arsenal in mid-March, while May brings a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Rounding out the season, Chelsea face Everton and Bournemouth before a final day meeting with Brentford at home.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.
August
Date / Time
Fixture
24 August—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
Fulham vs. Chelsea
29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
September
Date / Time
Fixture
5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
12 September—10.a.m ET / 3 p.m. BST
Chelsea vs. Hull City
19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Brentford vs. Chelsea
October
Date / Time
Fixture
10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Everton vs. Chelsea
24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
31 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Manchester United
November
Date / Time
Fixture
7 November—10 a.m / 3 p.m. GMT
Sunderland vs. Chelsea
21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Leeds United
28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
December
Date / Time
Fixture
2 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Coventry City vs. Chelsea
30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea
January
2 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Sunderland
23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Leeds United vs. Chelsea
30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
February
Date / Time
Fixture
6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Chelsea
10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town
27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
March
Date / Time
Fixture
3 March—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Coventry City
13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m GMT
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Hull City vs. Chelsea
April
Date / Time
Fixture
10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Chelsea vs. Fulham
17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Chelsea
24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Chelsea vs. Manchester City
May
Date / Time
Fixture
1 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
8 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
15 May—10 a.m ET / 3 p.m. BST
Chelsea vs. Everton
23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
30 May—11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
Chelsea vs. Brentford
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Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.