Report: Chelsea to Bank Another Healthy Profit After Agreeing to Sell Wantaway Defender
Chelsea’s busy summer transfer window continues, with the club reportedly agreeing the lucrative departure of young defender Renato Veiga for profit.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal will pay Chelsea up to £25.5 million ($34.4 million), including add-ons, for Veiga’s permanent transfer. The Blues will also maintain a significant sell-on clause.
Earlier in the day, Romano relayed that Villarreal had agreed personal terms with the Portugal international. The talks between clubs then accelerated and an agreement was rapidly reached that will see Veiga join the La Liga side.
Chelsea signed Veiga only last summer from FC Basel for a reported £12 million. The 22-year-old managed just one start in the Premier League and saw the bulk of his 18 total appearances come in Cup competitions, primarily the UEFA Conference League.
Veiga then went on loan to Juventus during the January transfer window looking for more consistent minutes. He’d go on to feature 15 times for the Serie A giants, helping them in their successful effort to qualify for the Champions League.
Atlético Madrid attempted to acquire Veiga earlier in the summer window, but the proposed transfer ultimately collapsed. Villarreal then stepped up efforts and met Chelsea’s demands to land the defender. According to Spanish outlet MARCA, this is Villarreal second most expensive signing ever.
A year after arriving at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have made significant profit on their Veiga investment, selling him for more then double what they signed him for. With less than two weeks to go before the transfer window closes, the Blues are still working on a number of other departures to facilitate further signings.
Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho have been heavily linked with Chelsea over the past month. But with Levi Colwill out for the majority of the season and Veiga leaving, the Blues could explore the centre back market in what’s left of the window.