Why Frank Lampard has been sacked as Chelsea boss

The reasons for Frank Lampard's eventual departure from Chelsea have been revealed.

Lampard is set to be sacked by Chelsea after a dismal run of results in the Premier League, which has ended in him losing his job.

Reports on Monday morning confirmed that Lampard's axing will be announced soon with Thomas Tuchel set to take over as the new boss.

It appears that despite the win against Luton Town on Sunday in the FA Cup, Lampard knew his fate following the defeat to Leicester City last Tuesday.

And the Athletic have revealed the ten reasons on what went wrong.

Lampard’s relationship with influential director Marina Granovskaia deteriorated

Ralf Rangnick was offered interim job last week for four months but turned it down

Calls were made in recent weeks to sound out Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann

Leicester game was tipping point and morning after spent trying to finalise successor

Lampard shook players hands and thanked them for efforts under him after Leicester match

Petr Cech involved in talking to new stars’ agents as form dipped

Some players complained about lack of tactical instruction and not being spoken to for months

Desire to re-sign Declan Rice annoyed his bosses

The dressing room felt manager showed no empathy and were hurt by his public criticism

Lampard would have walked out had he been working for any club other than Chelsea

Lampard has had his critics but there is no questioning his loyalty and love for Chelsea Football Club.

He taken the Blues through a transfer ban and blooded youth into the squad which saw them qualify for the Champions League this season.

But his time at Chelsea is up, and Tuchel will now be the man to take the Blues forward.

