BREAKING: Chelsea Offer Frenkie de Jong €18M a Season Contract to Leave Barcelona

It hasn't been a secret that Todd Boehly is a massive fan of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

The American has been watching his situation closely, even since he was linked with a move to Manchester United.

Due to Man United signing Casemiro from Real Madrid, the Blues seemingly had a free run at the Dutchman.

However, reports from Spain have recently been saying that De Jong doesn't want to leave Barcelona this summer.

The main reason was because he didn't want to take a pay cut, something the Catalonian side were demanding of him.

Despite the Spanish side urging him to, it finally looked like he was going to stay this summer and continue being Barca's highest earner.

However, according to the reliable Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, via CFCPys, Chelsea are making one last push to sign De Jong.

The Blues have now reportedly offered the Dutchman a contract worth £15.4million net (€18million) to join them this summer.

The 25-year-old currently earns €18million net a season with Barcelona, so it would not be a salary cut.

It's still not certain if Chelsea will complete this deal because it's said that De Jong and his partner are happy in the city of Barcelona.

Saying that, if the 25-year-old was going to leave the Spanish side this window then it's now or never.

