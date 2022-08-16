Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Agree Terms With Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei

Chelsea's busy summer looks set to continue, with another promising youth player having reportedly agreed terms ahead of a move.

In a summer that has been filled with lots of transfer movement, the Blues are showing no signs of slowing down. According to reports from early Tuesday morning, they are closing in on a deal for a talented midfielder from the Serie A. 

Fabrizio Romano provided new details overnight on the pursuit of Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei. Following weeks of news surrounding this potential transfer, it appears this saga will reach a conclusion very soon.

Cesare Casadei of Inter Milan

The 19-year-old has reportedly agreed terms with Chelsea on a six-year contract. The Blues appear to have beaten out interested sides such as Nice and Sassuolo to his signature, as he is willing to take a risk and test himself abroad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With this agreement in place, now Chelsea are set to lodge a bid for Casadei. This will be in the region of €15 million plus add-ons, a figure that Inter will seemingly be willing to accept. 

Cesare Casadei

The two clubs enjoy a cordial relationship, as evidenced by Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku's relatively straightforward return to Inter Milan this summer. This should make negotiations for Casadei easier, though the Italians will not wish to let a player like him go.

It is not yet known if the Italian will remain in west London or depart on loan, but he is certainly a player for the future at Chelsea. 

Read More Chelsea News

Emerson 1
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Submit £13 Million Bid For Emerson Palmieri

By Stephen Smith5 minutes ago
Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Everton's Anthony Gordon Keen On Move To Chelsea

By Stephen Smith35 minutes ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Wesley Fofana Becomes Frustrated With Leicester City After Pricing The Defender To High

By Connor Dossi-White9 hours ago
Emerson Palmieri
Transfer News

West Ham Have Bid For Blues Defender Emerson Palmieri

By Connor Dossi-White12 hours ago
Cesare Casadei of Inter Milan
Transfer News

Chelsea to make further moves for Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei

By Luka Foley15 hours ago
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Alan Shearer on Chelsea Target & Everton Player Anthony Gordon

By Charlie Webb16 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Chelsea Will Not Give Up On Signing Frenkie De Jong

By Connor Dossi-White16 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Pundit Thinks Frenkie de Jong Will Choose Chelsea Over Manchester United

By Charlie Webb16 hours ago