Report: Declan Rice Remains A Priority For Chelsea

Despite Chelsea's massive pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, the main player they want in the middle of the park is West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. That has never changed.

Rice has been a priority for Chelsea for a long time. The club want to build the midfield around the English midfielder and intend to make him a Chelsea player in the summer.

There are no chances Declan Rice leaves West Ham in the January transfer window.

Declan Rice remains a priority in midfield for Chelsea. IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Declan Rice remains a priority target in the middle of the park for Chelsea. The club are adamant on signing the West Ham midfielder.

Rice is very likely to leave West Ham in the summer, especially considering the current form the Hammers are in right now in the league. The club could see now as the best time to cash in.

Chelsea have made clear any pursuit of Enzo Fernandez does not affect a move for Declan Rice and the club are still fully committed to signing the midfielder in the summer.

Declan Rice will cost Chelsea around £70million. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Rice does not see it as a problem if Chelsea miss out on top four this season. The West Ham man is reportedly looking at the bigger picture when it comes to signing for Chelsea.

West Ham are now likely to sell Rice for around £70million as opposed to the £100million they wanted last summer. This is likely due to the poor form the team are currently in.

