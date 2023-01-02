Skip to main content
Report: Declan Rice Remains A Priority For Chelsea

IMAGO / News Images

Report: Declan Rice Remains A Priority For Chelsea

Declan Rice remains a priority for Chelsea even with the imminent signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea hope to integrate both into the midfield and intend to have both player's alongside each other next season.

Despite Chelsea's massive pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, the main player they want in the middle of the park is West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. That has never changed.

Rice has been a priority for Chelsea for a long time. The club want to build the midfield around the English midfielder and intend to make him a Chelsea player in the summer.

There are no chances Declan Rice leaves West Ham in the January transfer window.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice remains a priority in midfield for Chelsea.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Declan Rice remains a priority target in the middle of the park for Chelsea. The club are adamant on signing the West Ham midfielder.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rice is very likely to leave West Ham in the summer, especially considering the current form the Hammers are in right now in the league. The club could see now as the best time to cash in.

Chelsea have made clear any pursuit of Enzo Fernandez does not affect a move for Declan Rice and the club are still fully committed to signing the midfielder in the summer.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice will cost Chelsea around £70million.

Rice does not see it as a problem if Chelsea miss out on top four this season. The West Ham man is reportedly looking at the bigger picture when it comes to signing for Chelsea.

West Ham are now likely to sell Rice for around £70million as opposed to the £100million they wanted last summer. This is likely due to the poor form the team are currently in.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Nahuel Molina
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eyeing January Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Mykhailo Mudryk Situation With Arsenal

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Benoit Badiashile Is In London For Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea Is A Done Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Push For Josip Juranovic Due To His Low Price

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Graham Potter Deserves Time To Change Things At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Serge Aurier v Chelsea
Match Coverage

Nottingham Forest Hold Chelsea To A 1-1 Draw At The City Ground

By Dylan McBennett