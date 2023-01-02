Report: Declan Rice Remains A Priority For Chelsea
Despite Chelsea's massive pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, the main player they want in the middle of the park is West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. That has never changed.
Rice has been a priority for Chelsea for a long time. The club want to build the midfield around the English midfielder and intend to make him a Chelsea player in the summer.
There are no chances Declan Rice leaves West Ham in the January transfer window.
According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Declan Rice remains a priority target in the middle of the park for Chelsea. The club are adamant on signing the West Ham midfielder.
Read More
Rice is very likely to leave West Ham in the summer, especially considering the current form the Hammers are in right now in the league. The club could see now as the best time to cash in.
Chelsea have made clear any pursuit of Enzo Fernandez does not affect a move for Declan Rice and the club are still fully committed to signing the midfielder in the summer.
Rice does not see it as a problem if Chelsea miss out on top four this season. The West Ham man is reportedly looking at the bigger picture when it comes to signing for Chelsea.
West Ham are now likely to sell Rice for around £70million as opposed to the £100million they wanted last summer. This is likely due to the poor form the team are currently in.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama
- Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumours Downplayed
- Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director
- Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick
- Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation
- Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Mohammed Kudus In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January