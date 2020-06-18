Chelsea have confirmed the transfer of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms and will join the Blues in July for £47.5 million on a five-year-deal, worth in the region of £170,000-a-week subject to a medical.

Werner has been in hot form this season, netting 32 goals and registering 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig and will now bolster Frank Lampard's attacking options.

On the move, Werner revealed his delight at agreeing to make the switch to west London.

"I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club. I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years.

"You will forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."

Chelsea beat Liverpool to Werner's signature this summer, and Marina Granovskaia added that the Blues can't wait to have him on board.

"We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea," she told the official Chelsea website.

"He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven.

"We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season."

He becomes Frank Lampard's second signing of the summer with Hakim Ziyech set to join next month.

