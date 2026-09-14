‘Delighted’—Clarity Provided Over Liverpool’s Ronald Araujo Purchase Option

Liverpool reportedly do have an option to buy Ronald Araújo at the end of his loan spell from Barcelona—information that had previously not come to light.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan joined the Reds on a season-long loan deal in August and has enjoyed a solid start at the Premier League club.

Araújo has made four league appearances so far, and wowed fans with a Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2–1 Champions League win over Atlético Madrid that included a back-heel assist.

The defender has largely featured at right back under Andoni Iraola, a position that had previously been seen as an area of weakness for the team.

What Is Liverpool’s Purchase Clause on Araújo?

Ronald Araújo ‘s move can be made permanent for €55 million. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano admitted that he “misspoke” on a recent, unspecified podcast appearance when he said there was no buy option for Liverpool in Araújo’s deal and assured his viewers that the Reds do, in fact, maintain the option to seal a permanent transfer.

“Many of you asking me about his situation in terms of future, in terms of contract. I wanted to clarify something. I was mentioning on a podcast that he didn’t have a buy option clause,” he said.

“That’s not the case. It was just my mistake. I told you in the summer and I can confirm that my information I broke in August. I think it was there is a buy option clause for Liverpool and it’s worth €55 million ($63 million).”

Romano added that Liverpool are “delighted” with the start the player has made at Anfield, but that it’s “too early” to talk about whether or not both player and club would be interest in making the deal permanent.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail has reported that Araújo is “loving life” in England and could see himself staying on Merseyside beyond his initial season-long agreement. It is also noted that the three-time La Liga winner is working hard to improve his English.

The Complicating Factor in Making Araújo’s Move Permanent

Araújo will be 28 by the end of his loan. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Speaking after the win over Atlético Madrid, Araújo told Spanish TV: “I’m really happy to be here, because Liverpool are a great club, and I’m really looking forward to continuing to give my all so I can keep contributing to the team.

“I love playing in this stadium; I think it’s a very special and lovely place, and when we’re also able to show off all our hard work here with a good result, it makes us feel very satisfied.”

If Araújo’s form continues, the clamour from fans to seal the deal will increase. However, the player’s age could prove to be a complicating factor. He will be 28 by the end of the season and considerably older than most players Liverpool’s FSG owners tend to spend big on.

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He would represent, by some distance, the most expensive signing in his age bracket in the club’s history.

From Barcelona’s perspective, the La Liga champions are likely hoping Liverpool do fall head over heels for Araújo, so they can cash in on a player who has hardly been missed this season. Hansi Flick’s side have kept clean sheets in three out of six matches in all competitions in 2026–27 so far, as part of a 100% start to the new campaign.

Were he to return for the following campaign, Araújo would likely sit behind the likes of Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín in the center back pecking order and behind Eric García and Jules Koundé at right back.