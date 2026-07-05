‘I Know’—Cole Palmer’s Cold Response on England World Cup Rejection

England are gearing up to face Mexico in the World Cup round of 16 at the esteemed Estadio Azteca—but Cole Palmer will have a watching brief from home as Thomas Tuchel’s side attempt to reach the quarterfinals, knowing he could have “offered something different” had he been picked.

The non-selection of Palmer has been a huge talking point in the media and among fans. A scorer off the bench in the final of Euro 2024 vs. Spain, it would have been hard to imagine that the 24-year-old would not have made England’s 26-player squad at the beginning of the 2025–26 campaign, having made a seismic impact at Chelsea by scoring 43 goals across all competitions.

Palmer’s rapid ascent to being one of the world’s best attacking midfielders was unexpectedly followed by a season of turmoil. A niggling groin problem was initially mismanaged by Chelsea, and he ended up missing close to three months because of it. A phased return to action was required, limiting his involvement at key stages of Chelsea’s season, and other injuries meant he wasn’t able to make the same impact. The club finished 10th in the Premier League and failed to qualify for Europe.

With others impressing for their respective clubs, Palmer was overlooked by Tuchel for his 26-player World Cup roster—Noni Madueke, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze among those of a similar profile who were picked.

Palmer Confident He Could Have Helped England

Thomas Tuchel is under heavy scrutiny this summer. | Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

England’s struggles against Ghana, Panama and DR Congo have reignited the debate over Palmer’s absence, and he’s now admitted to The Times that he does feel he could have made an impact in North America ... though he is “enjoying” his time off “doing different things.”

“I’m watching it where I can. I’m enjoying my holidays and doing different things, but when I’m chilling then, yeah, if a game is on I’ll watch it,” Palmer said.

“Of course I do (wish I was part of the squad). Every player that plays football wants to be at the World Cup, but it’s a decision that I cannot change and a hard one, for whatever reason. But I’m just trying to enjoy the summer off—the first summer I’ve ever had off.

“I know what I could have offered, you know—something different to what the manager has picked. But like I said before, I can’t change the decision and I wish everyone all the best.”

Tuchel has thus far rotated Madueke and Bukayo Saka as his starters on the right wing, with Jude Bellingham operating, and doing well, as England’s No. 10. Added dynamism may be required to break down a stoic Mexico defense that is yet to concede at this World Cup, but Palmer won’t be the one to provide it.

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