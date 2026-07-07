Cristiano Ronaldo’s Defiant Statement After World Cup Farewell Is Painfully on Brand

Cristiano Ronaldo doubled down on his belief that the Euro 2016 title he lifted with Portugal is “of the same magnitude” as winning the World Cup following his final appearance appearance in soccer’s biggest tournament.

Portugal is out of the 2026 World Cup after falling 1–0 against Spain thanks to a Mikel Merino stoppage-time dagger. It was a rather lackluster performance overall from Roberto Martínez’s side in which Ronaldo was emphatically contained by Spain’s unspoiled defense—managing just 19 touches across the full game.

At 41, this was the final opportunity for Ronaldo to get his hands on the most coveted trophy in the sport. The legendary Portuguese won’t be able to add a World Cup trophy to his illustrious career, but in his eyes, he’s already achieved something that’s equal in value.

“I have won three titles for Portugal,” Ronaldo said after the Monday’s elimination. “Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn’t won any titles. I’m happy.

“The truth is that the biggest title I won with the national team was in 2016 (the Euros), which for me has the same magnitude as a World Cup, honestly. So I leave with a clear conscience and that’s it. Tomorrow will be a new day and life will go on.”

Ronaldo’s World Cup Career Comes to Brutal End

Six World Cups. Six attempts. But it wasn’t meant to be for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/VExoaWuSRr — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 6, 2026

His comments might try to downplay the significance of the tournament, but the tears streaming down Ronaldo’s face after the final whistle against Spain tell a different story.

The all-time great made 27 appearances on the world’s biggest stage, trailing only long-time rival Lionel Messi for most games played at the World Cup. This summer, he became the only player in history to score in six different World Cup finals, a record unlikely to be broken any time soon—if ever. He also notched his first ever World Cup knockout goal with a calmly taken penalty against Croatia, simultaneously becoming the oldest goalscorer ever in the straight elimination rounds.

“I’m sad to leave the World Cup in this way,” Ronaldo reflected. “But as I said yesterday in the press conference, I’ve given my all, I’ve given my best and I leave with a clear conscience. This is soccer, this is the life of a soccer player. Sometime you win, sometimes you lose and and you have to carry on.

The player with the most men’s international caps and goals scored managed his deepest World Cup run in his first tournament appearance back in 2006. Since then, the quarterfinals in Qatar 2022 is the furtherest he and Portugal have managed on the world stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Career World Cup Stats Snapshot

Statistic Value Games Played 27 Minutes Played 2,150 Goals 11 Assists 2

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What’s Next For Ronaldo After World Cup Exit

As one journey ends, another begins.



In the same ongoing story of football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal share a moment at full-time. pic.twitter.com/u9zFCZSP5I — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 6, 2026

Spain and Barcelona superstar teenager Lamine Yamal embraced Ronaldo after the final whistle in a moment that felt something like the dawn of a new era for soccer.

It’s fair to wonder that given his age, Ronaldo’s retirement could be imminent. He’s under contract with Al Nassr until the summer of 2027, only a few months after his 42nd birthday. Talk of how much he’s got left in the tank will intensify, but Ronaldo believes that right now isn’t the time to make any hasty decisions.

“I’ll have time to think, to be with my family,” Ronaldo said. “To not make any decisions in the heat of the moment and carry on with my life.”

Ronaldo has been relegated from soccer’s brightest spotlight ever since he left Manchester United for the Saudi Pro League after the 2022 World Cup. Since, his main ambition aside from helping Al Nassr collect silverware is to become the first player in history to score 1,000 career goals—although Pelé and Romario arguing otherwise.

After his three strikes in North America this summer, Ronaldo sits at 976 career goals. With the gargantuan feat within reach, it wouldn’t be surprising if he continues to play until his secures the unprecedented milestone.

And who knows, if Ronaldo extends his Al Nassr contract for a further year—or decides to go elsewhere after his current deal expires—there’s still a chance that, in two years time, he’s donning Portugal’s shirt at Euro 2028, making his record eighth tournament appearance trying to conquer Europe for the second time, lifting the trophy he deems just equal in magnitude to the World Cup.

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