Cristiano Ronaldo Offered Same Post-Playing Career Path As Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly become part owner of current club Al Nassr as part of a takeover plan of American investment management firm RedBird Capital Partners.

Founded by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird has expanded into the soccer world by becoming majority owners of Ligue 1 side Toulouse in 2020 and completing the purchase of the majority ownership shared of AC Milan in 2022. The investment group also has a 10% stake in Fenway Sports Group, the conglomerate that owns Liverpool.

Speaking to La Gazetta dello Sport, Cardinale revealed that adding Al Nassr to Red Bird’s portfolio is a possibility, while also confessing he’s interested in speaking with Ronaldo about his plans for the future.

“There have been conversations to evaluate the Al Nassr opportunity,” Cardinale said. “And they’ve contacted me to explore it, but we’re still at a preliminary stage. I work a lot in the Middle East.

“I’d like to meet Ronaldo because I’m curious to find out what he might want to do when he retires and what his future involvement with the Saudi club might be. I’ll continue to evaluate the possibilities of a multi-club deal, considering that I already have Toulouse and AC Milan.”

Al Nassr is currently owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). Rumors suggested that getting Al Nassr shares was part of the incentive Ronaldo had to join the club in 2023, but he currently holds no ownership stakes in the club.

However, ESPN indicates that Ronaldo would be given a minority stake in the current Saudi Pro League champions as part of RedBird’s takeover plan.

Ronaldo Could Follow in Lionel Messi’s Footsteps

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (right) could extend past their playing days. | Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

If RedBird advances with its Al Nassr takeover plan and Ronaldo does indeed become one of the club’s minority owners, his post-retirement career could resemble that of his biggest rival: Lionel Messi.

Messi continues to perform like the best player in MLS with Inter Miami, but ever since he landed in south Florida in the summer of 2023, part of his contract stipulated that he could transition into a minority ownership role with the Herons once he decided to hang up his boots. Although there’s no clarity regarding the size of his minority share, the option exists.

Furthermore, Miami would become only part of Messi’s growing portfolio of teams he owns. The Argentine star is seemingly collecting ownership shares at different teams like infinity stones, with a portfolio that includes five different teams across the world. And it’s been growing consistently.

But Ronaldo himself isn’t a stranger to ownership. Back in April, the Portugal legend purchased 25% of Saudi-owned Spanish club Almería. Ronaldo faced Almería multiple times during his Real Madrid days. Nowadays, the Andalusia based club competes in La Liga2.

Funny enough, one of the clubs that are part of Messi’s ownership empire, CD Eldense, are currently also in La Liga2. If both players continue to explore ownership ventures after their retirements, then their longstanding rivalry could evolve from the pitch to the ownership box.

What Cristiano Ronaldo Has Said About Retirement Plans

It won’t be long until Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to soccer. | Luis Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo hasn’t been afraid to speak about retirement in recent years, even telling Vogue in the summer of 2026 that this could likely be the final season of his career.

The 41-year-old superstar has also stated multiple times that he started planning for his retirement since his mid to late 20s, exploring business ventures in and outside of soccer that eventually turned him into the first billionaire soccer player.

Apart from owning Almería, Ronaldo also has his own personal brands of underwear, watches, fragrances and footwear. He also has gyms across Spain and Portugal, hair transplant clinics and also partnered with Pestana Hotel Group to establish CR7 Lifestyle Hotels in Portugal, Spain, New York and Morocco.

“I’ve planned for my future since I was 27, 28.” Ronaldo said back in 2025. “With many businesses, things that can motivate me, things where I can contribute. Things I can do to help society, the youth. Not only with hotels, clinics or recovery business, but also with things that I can spend time doing and having fun. I want to learn about other sectors that I feel like I can contribute in.”

Right now, though, Ronaldo is focused on trying to become the first player in history to eclipse the 1,000 goal mark for his career—he’s currently 15 shy of the mark. That is one of what Ronaldo described as two “final missions” of his career, with the other being helping Portugal defend its UEFA Nations League crown.

But the end is unquestionably near for one of the greatest players of all time. Still, Ronaldo is already laying the foundation to remain close to soccer even beyond his playing days.