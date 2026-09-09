Lionel Messi’s Latest Career Decision Paves Road Back to Spain

Lionel Messi has reached an agreement in principle to become the owner of La Liga 2 side CD Eldense, as he continues to make preparations for life post-retirement.

The Argentine soccer legend recently announced his retirement from international soccer, and his retirement from the club level, where he plays for MLS’s Inter Miami, is anticipated within the next few years.

The total sum Messi paid for the small Spanish club has yet to be revealed, but the former Barcelona star struck a deal with Colombian investment group TH to acquire 100% of Eldense’s shares. With a total agreement reached, the only thing left before the acquisition is made official is an audit and the approval of Spain’s Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD).

Located in the city of Elda in the province of Alicante in South East Spain, Eldense boast a rich history that spans over a century of existence. They were founded in 1921 by a group of Barcelona fans that lived in the region, meaning Messi’s new club will also don the Blaugrana colors that Messi spent so many of his peak career years playing in.

Although it’s a community club that has never played in La Liga, Messi’s involvement promises to enhance the status of the club and the city as a whole.

“We have to feel, once again, very proud of our city and the team that represents us: Eldense,” Elda Mayor, Rubén Alfaro said, via AS. “Because the fact that a figure like Leo Messi notices us and has the intention of betting on the team and on Elda is, obviously, spectacular news.”

Lionel Messi’s Growing Ownership Empire

Lionel Messi the businessman could take center stage once his playing days are over. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for America Business Forum

Messi was never shy about his interest in transitioning into ownership once his days on the pitch ended, consistently stating he’d much rather own a club than pursue a managerial career. He continues to torment Major League Soccer defenses currently, but he’s already laid a strong foundation for a post-retirement career in the front office.

Eldense would become the first team Messi owns 100%, but he also has ownership shares in four other clubs in four different countries.

Messi bought a majority stake of Catalan club UD Cornella earlier in the year, a team that currently plays in Spain’s fifth division and are best known for developing young talents. He also owns the bulk of Argentinian side Leones FC in his home city of Rosario, a fourth-tier club his family runs—mainly his brother, Matías. Leones FC was the first team Messi joined as an owner back in 2015.

Un sueño más que se hace realidad, hoy nace @DeportivoLSM 💚 pic.twitter.com/4sIjgkRW3O — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) May 27, 2025

Along with teammate and close friend Luis Suárez, Messi founded Deportivo LSM in 2025, a new Uruguayan club. Finally, Messi also owns shares of Inter Miami and will transition into the team’s ownership group once he retires, as was stipulated in the contract he signed when he joined the club back in 2023.

Eldense, though, is the first professional club Messi will own in the country where he spent the majority of his life, as Cornella is considered amateur given they compete in the fifth division.

The road has been paved for Messi to return to Spain.