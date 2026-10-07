Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Touching Tribute to Lionel Messi After Emotional Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo paid homage to Lionel Messi following the Argentine’s farewell to international soccer, commending his long-time rival on writing a “story that will live on forever.”

Messi played his last minutes for Argentina on Tuesday evening in front of a sold-out crowd in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old pulled down the curtain on a legendary career for La Albiceleste, one that brought home a World Cup title and two Copa América trophies, among other honors.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the Estadio Monumental when Messi celebrated one last victory for his country, a 3–0 win over Benin in which the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner tallied a goal and two assists. Support across the globe flowed in as the all-time great took his final bow on the international stage.

Fans, managers, players and even rivals delivered heartfelt statements to Messi, including Ronaldo. “Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will live on forever,” the Portugal captain wrote on Instagram. “You have all my respect for everything you’ve achieved with Argentina. A hug.”

Although the two headlined one of the greatest rivalries in sport for over a decade, they did not let the Clásico divide sour their relationship or respect for one another off the pitch.

Ronaldo even seemed in line to hang up his boots alongside Messi after his sudden exit from Portugal’s camp, but the 41-year-old silenced any retirement rumors with a lengthy statement just hours before Messi’s farewell match.

Messi Takes the Time to Reflect After Fairytale Sendoff

Messi already gave a profound farewell speech following Argentina’s win on Tuesday, touching on everything from his best moments with the national team to World Cup conspiracy theories that ran wild this summer.

Not even 24 hours after his address did he take to social media to issue another goodbye message. “Yesterday was my last game and I already miss wearing blue and white,” Messi began.

“I know I’m making the right decision. It was an incredible road, filled with joys and also some sorrows, but I’m clear that it was worth every step I took. And I’m left with a lot to say. It is impossible for me to express everything I feel in a few words or in a post.

“This trip would have been impossible without my family, who always stood by my side and supported me, especially during the difficult times, when I needed it most. My friends were also essential, as were all the teammates and coaches I had, along with their coaching staffs. I don’t want to forget Diego [Maradona], who put our country where it deserved to be and who, as I always say, I know helped us by being there with us, also from heaven, every step of the way.

“Thank you to all the clubs I played for, for always respecting my feelings and allowing me to dedicate myself to my country whenever it was time to put on the national team shirt. And, of course, thanks to God: without His guidance and His will, we wouldn’t even be dreaming of having made it this far.

“I’m grateful. I love you all very much, I’m going to miss you and I’ll always thank you for being by our side, by my side.”

Luka Modrić Praises ‘One of a Kind’ Messi

Luka Modrić (left) had nothing but great things to say about Lionel Messi. | Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid legend Luka Modrić, another one of Messi’s former rivals from his Barcelona days, joined Ronaldo in honoring the Argentina captain.

“What can I say about him? It’s a shame he’s retiring, but it’s his decision and we have to respect it,” Modrić told Cadena SER.

“He’s achieved something incredible with the national team; he’s won the World Cup he wanted so much. He’s one of the best players in the world, a one-of-a-kind player, and it’s been a pleasure to watch him play, even though I’ve suffered a lot against him, both with Croatia and with Real Madrid.”

En route to 2022 World Cup glory, Messi and Argentina defeated Croatia 3–0 in the semifinals to deny Modrić and Co. a second straight World Cup final. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner opened the scoring from the spot before Julián Alvarez’s brace sealed the game.

“I wish him the best of luck,” Modrić added.