Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Andoni Iraola bemoaned the “cheap goals” that cost Liverpool in midweek’s Champions League defeat to Fenerbahçe. Last weekend, the Reds failed to register a shot on target against Arsenal.

After a solid run of five straight victories, Liverpool’s failings in both defense and attack in the last two outings have been a stark reminder that transition phases take time.

Following the first consecutive defeats of the Iraola era, the Reds go again against a struggling Crystal Palace team who will have little sympathy for their rivals’ relatively minor problems.

Daichi Kamada’s late equalizer in the Europa Legaue draw with Hoffenheim midweek may have saved manager Pierre Sage’s job—at least for a little while longer—with the Eagles’ only win in their last seven matches coming in the Carabao Cup. Palace have not even scored in their three most recent Premier League outings and are now circling the relegation zone.

Fenerbahçe mishap aside, Liverpool have been strong away from home this season, and anything other than three points at Selhurst Park will be looked upon as a missed opportunity.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Reds Continue Away Form at Sage’s Expense

Pierre Sage is under pressure at Palace. | Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/Getty Images

Despite the Eagles’ poor run this season, Liverpool will be wary of their trip to London this weekend. Palace maintain a reputation as something of a bogey team for the Reds and have come out on top in four of the last seven meetings between the teams in all competitions.

That said, while Liverpool lost this fixture last season, they have walked away with all three points in 10 of the previous 11 Premier League meetings at Selhurst Park.

With confidence shot and striker Jean-Philippe Mateta missing, Palace may well struggle to compete with Liverpool’s attacking might.

Head-to-head record: Eddie Nketiah scored a 97th-minute winner in this fixture last season, but that is just one of two Premier League wins for Palace over Liverpool in their last 10 meetings.

Eddie Nketiah scored a 97th-minute winner in this fixture last season, but that is just one of two Premier League wins for Palace over Liverpool in their last 10 meetings. Shot stopper : Palace’s Dean Henderson ranks as the Premier League’s busiest goalkeeper, averaging 4.8 saves per match.

: Palace’s Dean Henderson ranks as the Premier League’s busiest goalkeeper, averaging 4.8 saves per match. Road men: Liverpool have won their last three away from home in the Premier League, conceding just once. The Reds have also scored in all six of their matches on the road in 2026–27. Meanwhile, Iraola is unbeaten in all 13 Premier League away matches this calendar year.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–2 Liverpool

Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Mateta’s absence is the big headline for Palace, with the France international missing through suspension after being sent off in the defeat to Tottenham. Jørgen Strand Larsen is set to take his place as the focal point of the attack.

Both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ismaïla Sarr—a player targeted by Liverpool during the summer—are not likely to return from injury until after the international break.

Adam Wharton was sent off against Hoffenheim midweek but his suspension is only applicable to the Europa League and he should start.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Disasi; Khalaili, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell; Pino, Kamada; Larsen.

Ryan Gravenberch is Liverpool’s “only doubt” ahead of this game, according to Iraola, with the midfielder still working his way back to full fitness after the heel injury that kept him out of the defeats to Fenerbahçe and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Hugo Ekitiké, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley remain long-term absentees. Jeremie Frimpong is unlikely to be risked as he continues his recovery from the muscular injury he suffered against Brentford.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo all started on the bench on Wednesday and the big hitters are likely to be back in the lineup this weekend—as are first-choice fullbacks Ronald Araújo and Milos Kerkez.

Bradley Barcola, who Iraola experimented with as a striker midweek, should return to the wings.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak.

What Time Does Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : London, UK

: London, UK Stadium : Selhurst Park

: Selhurst Park Date : Sunday, Nov. 8

: Sunday, Nov. 8 Kickoff Time : 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee : Tony Harrington

: Tony Harrington VAR: Michael Salisbury

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Go Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live United States fuboTV, Peacock, NBCSN, SiriusXM FC