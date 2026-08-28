Crystal Palace vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The second round of 2026–27 Premier League fixtures kicks off with Manchester City’s trip to Crystal Palace on Friday.

There were contrasting emotions for new managers Pierre Sage and Enzo Maresca come fulltime on their competitive debuts last weekend. Palace were unable to find the net during a disappointing 2–0 defeat to Everton, while Man City pulled off a dramatic late comeback to beat Bournemouth 2–1.

Maresca is seeking back-to-back wins to kickstart his competitive reign, but significant changes to his roster over the summer mean an adaptation period is expected. New $117 million signing Ayyoub Bouaddi could make his debut at Selhurst Park, but the recent departures of Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders, Sávio, Nico González and Omar Marmoush leave City short of depth.

Palace are facing an exodus of their own amid uncertain futures for Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta, who could follow Maxence Lacroix and Brennan Johnson out the door. Sage’s acumen will be tested if his squad is further gutted, and a surprise result against City would do him the world of good.

Crystal Palace vs. Man City Score Prediction

Cityzens Squeeze Second Successive Win

City were not entirely convincing last Sunday. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

It’s only natural that City will have to power through an initial teething period under Maresca, especially after a decade of consistency under Pep Guardiola. They were dreadful in the Community Shield and also failed to convince against Bournemouth.

However, one glance at their roster ensures they’re still significant favorites against Palace, especially with the capital side having struggled during the early days of Sage’s reign.

Palace are lacking bodies, quality and confidence ahead of City’s visit, with their record in this fixture hardly pointing to an upset. Of course, they could shock their visitors, as Hull City did against Manchester United last weekend, but City’s firepower gives them the undeniable edge.

City’s Selhurst Park record : South London has been a happy hunting ground for City over the past decade. In fact, they haven’t lost away at Palace since 2015, and have won six of the previous eight—scoring nine times on their past three trips.

: South London has been a happy hunting ground for City over the past decade. In fact, they haven’t lost away at Palace since 2015, and have won six of the previous eight—scoring nine times on their past three trips. Issues for the Eagles : It’s been a bumpy start for Sage. Preseason was extremely underwhelming and included 3–0 defeats to Bromley and Freiburg, while the opening day loss to Everton underscored their issues in both boxes.

: It’s been a bumpy start for Sage. Preseason was extremely underwhelming and included 3–0 defeats to Bromley and Freiburg, while the opening day loss to Everton underscored their issues in both boxes. Erling Haaland factor: The Norwegian drew a blank on his Premier League return, despite his fresh haircut for the start of the season. However, his record against Palace is excellent, with eight goals in six appearances. He’s unlikely to disappoint in consecutive games.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0–1 Man City

Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Palace will make changes from last Saturday. | FotMob

Palace will continue without Sarr for the visit of the Cityzens. A groin issue has been cited as the reason for his absence, but transfer interest from Liverpool and Galatasaray could also explain his lack of involvement.

The injury-prone Chadi Riad suffered another setback on the opening day and was stretchered off with a knee problem. The center back is ruled out of Friday’s game and could be replaced by new loan signing Axel Disasi from Chelsea, who may make his debut.

Yéremy Pino might return to the starting lineup in place of Eddie Nketiah, who lasted just 55 minutes on Merseyside. Jørgen Strand Larsen could also enter the XI, replacing wantaway striker Mateta.

Zavier Gozo and Óscar Mingueza could make their first competitive appearances from the bench.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Tomiyasu, Richards, Canvot; Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Strand Larsen, Pino.

Elliot Anderson is the only starting summer signing. | FotMob

Maresca has confirmed that Jérémy Doku will be missing yet again with a calf injury sustained in the Community Shield, while Matheus Nunes is a doubt as he battles a knock.

In better news, Elliot Anderson is available in the midfield engine room despite hobbling off against Bournemouth. Maresca revealed he was suffering with cramp, rather than an injury.

Marc Guéhi was a surprise starter in midfield last weekend, but could return to partner Rúben Dias in defense. Nico O’Reilly, who featured in the No.10 role, might drop deeper to partner Anderson.

Rayan Cherki simply must return to the starting lineup after a game-changing cameo which yielded two assists. That could force Phil Foden out to the right-hand side, with Antoine Semenyo starting on the opposite flank.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Anderson, O’Reilly; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

What Time Does Crystal Palace vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Selhurst Park

: Selhurst Park Date : Friday, Aug. 28

: Friday, Aug. 28 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Andy Madley

: Andy Madley VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

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