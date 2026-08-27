Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League

Manchester City can clinch back-to-back Premier League wins at the beginning of the Enzo Maresca era when journeying down south to Crystal Palace on Friday night.

The Cityzens left it late to rescue all three points in last weekend’s opener with Bournemouth, with late goals from unlikely sources securing a 2–1 comeback victory. Marc Guéhi leveled proceedings with six minutes to play and Joško Gvardiol completed the turnaround in stoppage time.

Improvements are required when visiting the Eagles of south London, but Maresca’s squad is worryingly thin following the recent departures of several first-teamers. The midfield is a particular problem area for the Italian, while there’s also a lack of depth up front.

With that in mind, here’s how City could line up in the capital.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace

Rayan Cherki must be promoted to the XI after two assists. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The Italian will be eager to secure his first clean sheet of the season against Palace, who blanked at Everton last weekend and are struggling for attacking invention amid uncertain futures for Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

RB: Rico Lewis—Maresca has confirmed that Matheus Nunes is still battling a knock, despite appearing from the bench in the Bournemouth win. Lewis, who started last Sunday, should continue at right back for the time being.

CB: Rúben Dias—One of City’s longest-serving players and the club captain, Dias is crucial to steering the ship through choppy waters following the shift from Pep Guardiola to Maresca.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Guéhi was utilized in midfield last weekend—a surprise decision that Guardiola would have been proud of—but might be restored to his preferred position at center back.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian defender provided the winning goal against Bournemouth and has consistently proven an attacking threat from center back or left back. Prior to an injury-hit 2025–26, Gvardiol had scored at least five in each of his campaigns in Manchester.

CM: Elliot Anderson—There was widespread concern as Anderson hobbled off at the Etihad Stadium on his official City debut, but his departure was due to cramp rather than injury.

CM: Nico O’Reilly—After being used as an attacking midfielder last time out, the versatile Englishman should drop deeper to make room for Rayan Cherki. While new $117 million signing Ayyoub Bouaddi is available according to Maresca, it’s his fellow youngster who should start at Selhurst Park.

RW: Phil Foden—City desperately need Foden to rediscover the form that saw him named the 2023–24 Premier League Player of the Season. Another mediocre campaign is unacceptable.

AM: Rayan Cherki—The balletic Frenchman delivered two match-changing assists from the bench against the Cherries and will immediately earn promotion to the starting lineup for the trip to Palace.

LW: Antoine Semenyo—With Jérémy Doku injured, Sávio having departed and Omar Marmoush soon to follow suit, City are short of attacking options. Luckily, they still have the super consistent Semenyo to call upon.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland’s new haircut yielded no goals on his Premier League return, but last season’s top scorer is never kept quiet for long. With eight goals in six appearances against Palace, expect him to return to the scoresheet.