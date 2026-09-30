The Curious Case of Aaron Ramsdale: From Arsenal No. 1 to Championship Outcast

When Aaron Ramsdale finished the 2022–23 season as a Premier League runner-up with Arsenal, a member of the PFA Team of the Year and with two Premier League Save of the Month awards, there was every reason to think he would dislodge Jordan Pickford as England’s No. 1 goalkeeper by the time Euro 2024 rolled around.

Fast forward to today and Ramsdale is an outcast at a club sat mid-table in the EFL Championship. His only appearance this season has been for Southampton’s U-21 team and it came more than six weeks ago. He is the fourth choice and can’t even make the bench.

“The expectations for him are clear to support the team in the best way and he’s been very professional in doing that so far,” Saints boss Tonda Eckert told BBC Radio Solent this month.

Never say never, but there is no way back for him at Southampton. This was a goalkeeper challenging for a Premier League title only four years ago.

It has been an incredible and rapid fall from grace.

The Gunners had invested heavily in Ramsdale to sign him from Sheffield United in 2021, with a £30 million fee making him, at that time, the joint-most expensive English goalkeeper alongside Pickford. He was the undisputed No. 1 for two seasons, as Arsenal finished fifth and then second, and played every minute of the latter Premier League campaign in 2022–23.

But Mikel Arteta’s ruthlessness has been a feature of Arsenal’s journey over the past few seasons and Ramsdale fell victim to it in the same way the Gunners were determined to sell and upgrade Gabriel Martinelli this past summer. In the words of CEO Richard Garlick in 2026, Arsenal seek players who “change the dial” in pursuit of the club’s ambitions.

Many Arsenal fans think Ramsdale dug his own grave in north London, openly admitting during an interview in late 2023 that he cannot concentrate for a full 90-minute match. “I can’t do it,” he told Behind The Game. Gunners legend Ian Wright was on the same podcast and appeared dumbfounded by the revelation. There was no suggestion of any drop in attitude or professionalism from Ramsdale as his No. 1 status unraveled, but it might offer an insight into why Arteta felt there was room to improve the position to meet his ambitious targets.

David Raya offered something more than Ramsdale could.

Ruthlessly Sidelined by Arsenal

Arsenal signed David Raya in 2023. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Looking back on the situation several years later, when Arsenal had finally won the Premier League and Arteta was vindicated for everything, the manager said he was “very convinced that we had to make a change” in the goalkeeper position.

“Not because Aaron didn’t have the quality, but because, I believed, to go to the next level we needed a different profile of goalkeeper,” Arteta told The Overlap Champions Special. “And it was very difficult to explain … it could maybe not make sense.”

For a while it didn’t seem to make sense. Raya, signed initially on loan from Brentford with a view to making the transfer permanent in 2024, wasn’t a success straight off the bat. Arteta wouldn’t commit to naming a No. 1 goalkeeper, but it was also clear that Raya was his preferred starter once the Spaniard displaced Ramsdale in the fifth Premier League game of the season.

David Raya took Aaron Ramsdale’s starting job. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/JAR Sport Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Raya made mistakes and by his seventh appearance for the club, Arteta was forced to offer a public defense. The decision over who starts, he said, “will not be based on a single action.” He also said, “Errors are part of football; mistakes happen from defenders, strikers, goalkeepers.”

Some fans had even taken to chanting Ramsdale’s name, but Arteta stood firm. Ramsdale’s only subsequent Premier League appearances in an Arsenal shirt came when the Gunners faced Brentford and Raya, as per loan regulations, was ineligible.

Come the end of the season, Ramsdale was still called up by England for Euro 2024, despite a campaign spent primarily on Arsenal’s bench. But there was never any question about usurping Pickford, like there would have been with another season as Arsenal’s starter.

Raya finished 2023–24 with the Premier League Golden Glove and the Gunners got closer to the Premier League title than they had done 12 months earlier, taking the race with Manchester City to the final day of the season. Raya’s transfer was triggered and Ramsdale had no way back.

Attempt to Resurrect Career Failed Miserably

Joining Southampton was a disastrous career move. | Warren Little/Getty Images

The Englishman needed a new club but there wasn’t an obvious place for him elsewhere in the upper echelons of the Premier League. Manchester City had Ederson, Liverpool had Alisson, Manchester United were committing to André Onana, Tottenham Hotspur were all set with Guglielmo Vicario and Aston Villa had no reason to look beyond Emiliano Martínez. Chelsea had only bought Robert Sánchez a year prior and he still looked a sound investment.

It meant Ramsdale had to look abroad—Arsenal rejected a loan offer from Ajax due to preferring a permanent transfer—or look down the table. Wolverhampton Wanderers and former club Bournemouth were linked, but it was newly promoted Southampton who negotiated a deal with Arsenal at the end of the summer transfer window worth up to £25 million.

Ramsdale said upon signing that he was looking forward to “getting back to what I do best.” He was also enamored by Saints boss Russell Martin. “The way the manager wants to play, the way he was when I spoke to him, he was just full of so much enthusiasm.”

The way that Martin wanted to play was with the ball … and it really did not work for a team fresh out of the Championship. The manager only lasted until Dec. 15, with replacement Ivan Jurić fired after only a few months in April. Southampton lost 30 games out of 38 that season—the most by any team in Premier League history—and won just two. The Saints allowed 86 goals and took only 12 points, the second lowest tally the division has ever seen. It was a complete disaster, ending in the earliest-ever relegation in the Premier League era.

If Ramsdale was at a low ebb after sitting on Arsenal’s bench for a year, what happened at Southampton threatened to destroy him.

Southampton was not the spring board Aaron Ramsdale needed. | Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Faced with dropping into the Championship, he could no longer command a starting job in the Premier League either. His options, limited in 2024, had grown smaller by 2025. Newcastle secured an agreement with Southampton to take Ramsdale on loan, but as a backup. He did play 16 times in the Premier League and Champions League—23 matches in total—when Nick Pope was injured, but returned to the bench each time the Magpies No. 1 recovered.

Momentum is crucial in professional sport and Ramsdale has none. He was riding a wave in early 2023, but found himself in a ditch he had no means of escaping by the summer of 2026.

Ramsdale didn’t stay at Newcastle. Legendary Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman said on talkSPORT this week that he knew of “a few offers” during the summer, but no transfer materialized and Ramsdale was forced to head back to Southampton, where his contract runs until June 2028 with a team where alternative plans in goal were already made.

“He’s too good a goalkeeper to be where he is now,” Seaman said. “We all know that. It’s not like his form has gone really bad. He’s still a really good goalkeeper.”

At the age of 28, Ramsdale still has a lot of soccer left for a goalkeeper. But his next move, whenever it comes and wherever it may be, cannot fail to be the right one.