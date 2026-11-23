Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ruled goalkeeper David Raya out of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, but assured fans the Spaniard is unlikely to need a significant spell on the sidelines.

Raya exited Saturday’s 2–2 draw with Newcastle United holding his arm after suffering an injury in what initially did not seem to be significant contact with Magpies striker William Osula. The exact nature of his issue has not been revealed.

Arteta confirmed immediately after the game that Raya would be sent for an MRI scan on Sunday, and it would appear as though those tests have offered some significant reassurance.

“He is not fit for tomorrow [against Dortmund] unfortunately, but it doesn’t look too serious, we need some more tests tomorrow but it is quite encouraging,” Arteta told the media.

“With the pain he was showing immediately after the action, we were all quite worried, but it seems to be better than we expected.

"The doctor explained [how it happened], it’s quite technical. When you actually look at the action, it does not seem to be much in it, but yeah, the extent of the pain he had and how much he was struggling, it was quite worrying.”

Arteta added: “We expected something much worse, because he could almost not handle the amount of pain that he had at that moment. The first tests we’ve done show something that is much more encouraging.

“No need for surgery which was the main fear, because that would rule him out for months, so let’s see.”

REACTION TO ARSENAL’S DRAW WITH NEWCASTLE AT ST JAMES' PARK

Arteta Hopeful of Fast Return for Raya

Raya could return far sooner than expected. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

While the rest of the Arsenal squad will face Dortmund on Tuesday, Raya will spend the day undergoing further tests, which should hopefully reveal a formal diagnosis of his injury.

Arteta was asked whether Raya could return as soon as this weekend’s mammoth meeting with Manchester City. While clearly unsure, his response suggested it has not yet been ruled out.

"Tomorrow we will have more tests and we will know,” Arteta smiled.

With Raya confirmed to be sidelined for at least one game, Arteta will now have to decide between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Illan Meslier to start against Dortmund.

It was Kepa who came off the bench against Newcastle and the 32-year-old is expected to remain in the team on Tuesday. In his 14 games since joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2025, Kepa has conceded 14 goals, recording four clean sheets.

Kepa’s last appearance in the Champions League came in January, when he conceded twice in a nervous 3–2 win over Kairat Almaty.