Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde has been inching toward an exit since last summer, and the time might finally come for the Spaniard to bid farewell to his boyhood club this January.

Once viewed as Jordi Alba’s long-term successor, Balde is now so far down Hansi Flick’s pecking order he cannot even see minutes during the team’s defensive injury crisis. It’s a far fall from grace for the 23-year-old, who previously had a permanent place in the German’s XI.

Flick publicly claimed Balde was not “100% here” in August amid rampant links to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, and no matter how many times the fullback proclaimed his loyalty to Barcelona, he never gained back his manager’s trust or favor.

Weeks went by with Balde just wasting away on the bench; by mid-October, he had made just one appearance for the defending Spanish champions. There seems to be no way back to the XI, especially after Flick’s latest bashing: “[Balde] did not have the confidence he usually needs to play his game, nor the conviction to play as the team wants, pressing high.”

The Athletic report Barcelona are still open to selling Balde, who has played just 124 minutes this season, once the winter transfer window opens. Should the move come to fruition, it would have a wide-ranging impact not just at the Camp Nou, but across Europe as well.

Barcelona

Rake in Much-Needed Profit

Alejandro Balde has spent his entire career at Barcelona. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Since Balde is another La Masia graduate, any fee for the Spain international would be pure profit for Barcelona. It’s an ideal sale for a club with notorious cash flow problems, especially after spending around €180 million ($198 million) on transfers last summer.

The Athletic report Barcelona must green light departures if they want to bring in “significant arrivals” this winter. Balde is the most obvious choice from all angles; he is barely playing, already has interest from multiple clubs and will fetch a decent sum.

Balde could play spoiler if he wishes to remain at the Camp Nou, but it’s hard to imagine the player committing to five more months of little minutes or opportunities.

Opens the Door for a Center Back

Hansi Flick needs extra cover in central defense. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

With an influx of money, Barcelona can then achieve their top priority of the winter transfer window: sign a center back. The club is in the market for a left-footed operator to belatedly replace Iñigo Martínez two years after his departure.

There’s a general belief the Catalans will not reach their ultimate goal of winning the Champions League without finally finding Pau Cubarsí a proper partner in central defense.

Bringing in a trusted, veteran defender to help stabilize Flick’s vulnerable high line is the last piece the Catalans need to take that final step in Europe—and if selling Balde gets them there, then that is a deal they will make 10 times over.

Flick Shakes Up His XI

Gerard Martín could return to his preferred position. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

With a new center back coming in and Balde leaving, Barcelona’s defense will undergo some major changes. The new signing would slot next to Cubarsí, displacing Gerard Martín. The 24-year-old has been exposed as the backline’s weakest link this season, likely because he is playing out of position.

It’s easy to forget Martín is a natural left back. The Spaniard can finally return to his preferred role if there is someone to take over at center back.

With Martín at left back, João Cancelo can move over to the right. Now Flick would have proper cover on both flanks, especially once Jules Koundé and Xavi Espart return from injury. Eric García is also an option, which would free Frenkie de Jong from any more emergency defensive duties.

Manchester United

The Perfect Landing Spot

Mauricio Pochettino is in desperate need of a left back. | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

If there’s one team in Europe that is desperate for a left back, it’s United. The Red Devils failed to bring in a reinforcement last summer and are now paying the price amid Luke Shaw’s injury woes. Diogo Dalot has been manning the left flank ... and doing a terrible job.

United, now under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino, must sign a left back once the winter window opens. Balde is the obvious option; not only did the club want him over the summer, but he could also now come at a cheaper price.

Balde would get a fresh start in Manchester, where he would likely slot right into the XI, or at the very least serve as a utilized depth option. He would log more minutes in a red shirt even playing second-fiddle to Shaw than he would at Barcelona.

A Potential Swap Deal

Lisandro Martínez’s United contract expires at the end of the season. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

If Barcelona and United indeed strike a deal for Balde, they could be tempted to throw another player into the mix: Lisandro Martínez. The center back is having a poor season at Old Trafford; from injuries and red cards to poor defending and targeted rants at the club’s hierarchy, the writing is on the wall for the Argentine.

Martínez is also out of contract at the end of the season. Instead of letting him walk for free come May, United could be persuaded to cash in on the center back if Barcelona come knocking.

There are plenty of red flags to dissuade the Catalans from securing his signature, but the 2026 World Cup served as a strong reminder of what Martínez can bring when at his very best.

Manchester City

A Reignited Pursuit

Joško Gvardiol would make Barcelona’s backline a formidable force. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Balde’s departure could also have trickle effects on the blue side of Manchester. According to The Athletic, Joško Gvardiol was Barcelona’s top defensive target last summer.

The Croatian is left footed, can play at center back or left back and would instantly elevate Flick’s backline. But he signed a new deal at Manchester City that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until 2032.

Normally, such a contract extension would make any pursuit of Gvardiol a waste of time. But potential consequences of City’s sweeping guilty verdict for breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations could prompt a mass exodus of the club’s biggest stars.

It’a waiting game for Barcelona, but one that could ultimately prove extremely fruitful.