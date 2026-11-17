Manchester United understandably prioritized the revitilization of their midfield in the summer transfer window, having spent more than $200 million to bolster a profligate attack the year before.

INEOS splashed a similar amount on three new additions—Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans—to Michael Carrick’s engine room, all signed from Premier League clubs. Plenty lauded the club’s financial savvy, given how much it cost Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to rebuild the same position group, and expected the trio of midfield arrivals to settle in quickly, given their experience in the English top flight.

But it didn’t take long to discern that United simply hadn’t done enough. 2026–27 was always going to provide Carrick with a far stiffer challenge, given the extra games. It wasn’t merely in midfield where United were deficient, yet it seemed as if those running the show almost arrogantly assumed that the rest would figure itself out once the crux of the team was retooled.

It hasn’t, and United, now led by Mauricio Pochettino, desperately need to invest in the winter. With Luke Shaw’s fitness issues rearing their ugly head once more, a new left back ranks highly among the club’s priorities.

The club left it too late to bolster the position in the summer once Lewis Hall signed a new contract with Newcastle United, and The Telegraph understands that the Magpies absolutely won’t let their starting left back depart midway through the season.

So, if Man Utd are to satisfy their new manager, here are five alternatives they could target.

Jorge Salinas

Jorge Salinas was identified as a Hall alternative in the summer. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The burgeoning Spanish left back is garnering quite the reputation following Racing Santander’s promotion back into La Liga, emerging as one of the best two-way full backs in the division.

19-year-old Jorge Salinas was only tenuously linked with a move to United in the summer, as the club made a futile effort to pivot from Hall and sign a more natural reserve for Shaw. The Englishman’s injuries and Patrick Dorgu’s absence forced Carrick to utilized Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui on the left at the start of the new season, hindering United’s dynamics in possession.

Salinas is versatile enough to operate inside as a center back, so United would potentially be solving a couple of issues by signing the teenager. Out wide, Salinas is a physical presence who defends aggressively and can be use in myriad ways with the ball.

He’s an impressive all-rounder, and certainly one to keep an eye on even if United don’t persist with their reported interest in January.

Alejandro Balde

On the periphery at Barcelona. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Alejandro Balde also attracted interest from United in the summer, with the Red Devils reportedly preferring to sanction a loan deal, which never came to pass.

Balde once appeared as if he was developing into one of Europe’s most dynamic and dangerous left backs, but a combination of injuries and Hansi Flick’s arrival at Barcelona have has seen the Spaniard’s stock plummet.

Balde hasn’t been Flick’s first-choice left back throughout his tenure and has merely played a sporadic role for the back-to-back La Liga champions this season after deciding to remain in Catalonia and fight for his place. As a result, Barcelona are ready to move on, with the club, according to The Athletic, frustrated by the player’s lack of development.

With the player’s contract expiring in 2028, it makes sense for Barça to aggressively pursue a sale soon, and United are surely one of the buyers that the club hopes will appear. Balde has the physical tools to excel as a flying Pochettino full back, and the 23-year-old would surely arrive in Manchester incredibly determined to prove his former employers wrong.

Antonee Robinson

The USMNT link. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

There’s bound to be an array of links to USMNT stars up until and during the January transfer window, given Pochettino’s most recent endeavor.

We’ve already seen the likes of Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie emerge in the transfer rumor mills regarding a potential switch to Manchester, and another that could do the rounds is Fulham’s American left back Antonee Robinson.

Robinson said the USMNT were “very lucky” to have a coach like Pochettino as links to the United job came to light, with the 29-year-old working his way back into the Argentine’s plans in time for the World Cup after a quiet 2025–26 campaign at Craven Cottage.

For a while, he had been regarded as one of the best Premier League left backs, recording a combined 16 league assists in the 2023–24 and 2024–25 campaigns. Robinson can fly forward to support attacks, driving crosses across the penalty area, but is also physically impressive and boasts the necessary defensive fundamentals to lock wingers down one-on-one.

There will be 18 months left on his Fulham contract come January, so there’s scope for United to work out a bargain deal with the Cottagers for a player Pochettino trusts.

Adrien Truffert

Adrien Truffert has been one of the Premier League’s standout left backs since joining Bournemouth. | Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

One man who’d be particularly pleased if United made a play for Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert is Gary Neville. The prominent Sky Sports commentator and pundit listed the French international as his “player to watch” as part of his predictions for the 2025–26 season.

Neville was taken aback by Truffert on his Premier League debut at Anfield, saying: “I couldn’t take my eyes off him.”

Neville’s bullish first impression proved to be rather astute, as Truffert enjoyed a stellar debut season with the Europa League-bound Cherries. The left back started all 38 Premier League games last term, and was brought off just twice. They say availability is the best ability, and Truffert seemingly has it in abundance.

In addition to his impressive haul of minutes, Truffert also scored once and notched five assists. He’s comfortable on the overlap and carries the ball the well, all while offering much greater defensive stability than his predecessor, Milos Kerkez.

The 24-year-old captained Rennes during his final season in France and is now emerging for the national team at the start of Zinédine Zidane’s reign. He’s developing into one of Europe’s most reliable left backs, meaning Bournemouth would likely demand a sizeable fee for an imminent sale.

Maxi Araújo

Maxi Araújo is a faux full back. | Juan Manuel Baez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If Pochettino is to successfully replicate the dynamics of his very best Tottenham Hotspur teams, then the Argentine requires greater athleticism and attacking threat from both full back positions.

Patrick Dorgu could be an intriguing option, given his history further up the pitch, but there’s an obvious candidate on the continent for United to target in the transfer market.

Sporting CP’s Maxi Araújo has been a shining light amid a difficult period for the Uruguayan national team, where he primarily operates from the left side of midfield. In 35 caps for his country, Araújo has recorded 20 goal contributions, including five in his four most recent outings ahead of its friendly against the Dominican Republic.

While Araújo lines up in Sporting’s defense, the absence of a touchline winger down the left-hand side allows the Uruguayan to surge forward and supply the necessary width in attack. He’s such a threat going forward, exemplified by his output for the national team, and although the 26-year-old is not an orthodox defender, you’d back Pochettino to expertly harness such a distinct attacking weapon.