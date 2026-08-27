The Dominoes That Could Fall As Liverpool Close on Huge Bradley Barcola Transfer

If and when Bradley Barcola becomes a Liverpool player, wrapping up a transfer saga that has been bubbling away for much of the summer, that isn’t necessarily the end of it.

Barcola, briefly linked with Arsenal earlier in the window until making known his preference for Liverpool, has been seeking an exit for Paris Saint-Germain after being pushed to the fringes.

The Frenchman had the world at his feet in 2024–25, only to see his minutes severely threatened by the arrival in his left wing position of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Barcola saw his Ligue 1 and Champions League starts both fall last season, impacting his goal and assist numbers, as he became the backup option. PSG appear to have already replaced Barcola, too, concluding a deal for Belgium international Mika Godts earlier this month.

At his best, Barcola racked up 44 goals and assists during 2024–25 and Liverpool now want a piece of that. After PSG’s exorbitant initial demands, a fee that could rise to $163 million (£120 million) is increasingly likely to see the 23-year-old swap Paris for Anfield.

That sum falls only marginally behind what Liverpool paid Newcastle United last summer for Alexander Isak. The Reds had better hope Barcola has more of an impact than the Sweden international.

Liverpool

Right Winger Still Needed

Liverpool still have no Mohamed Salah replacement. | IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Remarkably, Liverpool could make Barcola the second most expensive player in Premier League history and it wouldn’t directly solve the biggest issue facing the Reds when the summer began. Mohamed Salah, although hardly replaceable like-for-like, left a gaping hole on the right flank when he decided to walk away only halfway through a two-year contract extension.

Liverpool didn’t have a natural backup for Salah last season, with Dominik Szoboszlai typically filling in when the Egyptian was dropped or unavailable. Without him, there are no right wingers.

It’s not about finding someone for the right wing to recreate Salah’s numbers. The focus will shift, both to Barcola on the left and to Florian Wirtz through the middle if he can find a consistent groove. But there still needs to be a specialist fit on that side of the pitch.

Rio Ngumoha, Víctor Muñoz and Cody Gakpo are all left wingers. Ngumoha got the right-wing start against Newcastle United in last weekend’s season opener and it didn’t work, pinned to the touchline, only allowed to venture inside onto his weaker left foot, and ultimately ineffective.

Even with Barcola through the door, Liverpool would surely have to consider still pursuing Yankuba Minteh, who is proving too expensive, or Ismaïla Sarr. Ibrahim Mbaye, Barcola’s PSG teammate, is another who has been talked about so far. Pedro Neto is probably going to be more expensive than anyone given Chelsea’s lofty demands. Then there is Rayan, who is well known to Andoni Iraola. Bournemouth are never against selling, but don’t let assets go for cheap.

Player Sales to Raise Funds

Harvey Elliott does not appear to have a role. | IMAGO/Action Plus

Before Barcola, Liverpool’s summer wasn’t very expensive compared to 12 months ago. But with the former Lyon talent taking the window spend to around $285 million (£210 million), suddenly the money that has come back into the club looks very light.

The Reds lost Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté as free agents and have so far only banked a (modest) transfer fee from selling Curtis Jones to Inter. There are a handful of players not expected to have much of a role this season that could be sold to raise cash.

Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa did not even make the bench against Newcastle. Cashing in on Alexis Mac Allister would be the ultimate act of ruthlessness, in response to both the value he commands in the transfer market but also a poor 2025–26 campaign.

Then there is Cody Gakpo, who is an obvious sale to thin out the left-wing options and raise the budget to subsequently strengthen on the right.

Tottenham Hotspur

Left Wing Target More Available

Cody Gakpo might be more attainable now. | IMAGO/Sportimage

Liverpool didn’t want to sell Gakpo this summer, but the Reds might not have much choice but to at least consider letting go of the Dutchman to serve other necessary interests.

Ngumoha won’t be sold, while Muñoz has only just arrived. Gakpo is also commanding serious interest. Tottenham Hotspur have completed the capture of Sávio for the right wing and in the process of recruiting Omar Marmoush for the center. Gakpo would add proven Premier League and Champions League quality on the left to a full attacking rebuild.

There would have to be some comedown on Liverpool’s reported valuation, though, potentially as much as $159 million (£117 million) because of what Chelsea paid for Morgan Rogers.

Man City

Gakpo Competition or Grealish Reprieve

Jack Grealish has an interest in how this unfolds. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

Manchester City have also been credited with interest in Gakpo, seeking to find cover and backup to Jérémy Doku. That will mean less playing time than he could likely command at Spurs and may therefore make City less appealing in one sense—in another, Spurs won’t be challenging for the Premier League title and are not involved in Europe at all this season.

Alternatively, The Athletic now also reports Iliman Ndiaye is of interest.

But it’s also possible there could be a reprieve for Jack Grealish as that backup left winger. The 2022–23 treble winner remains immensely popular with fans and made his first City appearance in a year when he came off the bench against Arsenal in the Community Shield. He was also used as a substitute last weekend in a similar vein against Bournemouth.

There is talk of Sunderland interest, while Everton and Aston Villa have been linked. City are reportedly open to letting him go, but it’s clear he has a squad purpose in Manchester, too.

Midfielder Needs Potentially Served

Would Liverpool sell Alexis Mac Allister? | IMAGO/Visionhaus

If Liverpool need to raise cash and Mac Allister is on the chopping block, what about an approach for the 2022 World Cup winner from Manchester City?

His name has already been mentioned in City’s hunt for a third midfield recruit of the summer, having already captured Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi. Others on that list are Enzo Fernández, Alex Scott and Adam Wharton.

Fernández, valued at $163 million (£120 million), is thought to be the primary target and is well acquainted with Enzo Maresca already. But Mac Allister wouldn’t likely cost quite so much and has been at the heart of a Premier League-winning midfield in the still recent past.