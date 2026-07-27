Eight Man Utd Youngsters Hoping for Breakout Seasons in 2026–27

The excitement among Manchester United supporters is palpable ahead of the 2026–27 campaign following last season’s remarkable turnaround under Michael Carrick.

The club’s former midfielder entered the dugout as interim manager in January and completely changed the mood, performances and results as the Red Devils catapulted up the Premier League standings and qualified for the Champions League.

Carrick has been rewarded for an impressive stint with a permanent appointment and several summer signings in the transfer window, but United needn’t necessarily look outward as they seek to bolster their roster for the new campaign.

As has always been the case during the Premier League era, United boast some phenomenal talents in their academy, many of whom are desperate to impress Carrick in preseason. If they can manage that, a role in the first team, however small, could follow.

Here are eight youngsters who could enjoy breakout seasons for United in 2026–27.

Ayden Heaven

Ayden Heaven impressed down the stretch in 2025–26. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Some might argue that 2025–26 was Ayden Heaven’s breakout season. The young center back, who was poached from Arsenal’s academy, made 18 appearances for the senior side, starting three of the final six Premier League matches and impressing Carrick in the process with his physicality, speed and ever-improving positional understanding.

However, next season could be even greater for the 19-year-old. The extra workload of Champions League soccer means a guaranteed eight more matches for United and that will force Carrick to lean on the periphery of his squad to avoid fatigue and injury. Heaven could take full advantage.

While the likes of Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez are currently ahead in the pecking order, the latter two are injury-prone and the former is now 33 years old. There should be opportunities for Heaven to slot into the defense and based on some of his performances last term, the Englishman should deliver when called upon.

Harry Amass

There is a route into the first-team squad for Harry Amass. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Left back is a problem position for United right now. Luke Shaw is their only orthodox senior option in the role following Tyrell Malacia’s departure and Patrick Dorgu’s redeployment as a left winger, meaning they will either have to sign a fresh face or promote from within.

If United decide on the latter, then Harry Amass is front of the queue. The 19-year-old caught the eye during a brief stint in and around the first team in 2024–25, in which he made seven appearances, and a prosperous loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday followed last term. With the Owls struggling, the defender was sent to Norwich City during the second half of the season, but only managed one appearance before a cruel, campaign-ending injury.

The potential is there for all to see with the England youth international, who could act as deputy for Shaw if United opt against signing another left back. Whether he’s ready for a prominent role remains to be seen, but an impressive preseason—he’s already netted against Rosenborg—could convince Carrick of his usefulness.

Shea Lacey

Shea Lacey has already made four senior appearances. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Shea Lacey is undoubtedly one of United’s brightest academy prospects, as evidenced by his four appearances for the first team last season. The precocious right winger is highly though of at Old Trafford and has the technical quality required to make the step up to senior soccer in the relatively near future.

A loan move for Lacey in 2026–27 has been projected, but United might prefer to keep him in the building. After all, more matches next season will result in more injuries, and being able to call upon capable youngsters as rotation options or squad fillers is handy.

Lacey delivered 12 goals and five assists in 19 outings for United’s U-21s last season and has clearly caught Carrick’s attention. It’s impossible to know how he will react to greater involvement with the senior squad next term, but there’s every chance he thrives as one of the club’s leading teenagers.

Chido Obi

Chido Obi has been tipped for stardom. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

There has been significant fanfare surrounding Chido Obi since United, as they did with Heaven, took him from Arsenal’s youth setup. The towering striker appears talented beyond his years and he’s been ruthless in the academy, whether performing with the U-18s or U-21s—scoring 15 times for the latter last season.

The Denmark youth international has an unteachable killer instinct that has already resulted in eight senior appearances, although he still awaits his maiden goal. A physical powerhouse with great athleticism, Obi is a star in the making.

Again, it could be too soon for Obi to make a real impact in the first team, but with Benjamin Šeško’s iffy injury record and Joshua Zirkzee’s future uncertain, a homegrown striker could be exactly what Carrick needs amid a flurry of fixtures. Perhaps he can perform a key function as an impact substitute against lesser opposition.

Tyler Fletcher

Tyler Fletcher has impressed in the academy. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Carrick has somewhat of a vested interest in the future of Tyler Fletcher. The 19-year-old is the son of his former United midfield teammate Darren Fletcher and has already made two appearances under his tutelage—brief Premier League cameos against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

But Fletcher needs no favors from his manager or father having significantly impressed in the academy, performances which already earned him two senior Scotland appearances prior to this summer’s World Cup.

Like his father, Fletcher operates in the engine room, equally comfortable playing as a No. 6 or No. 8. Despite two midfield signings this summer, United still find themselves a tad light following Casemiro’s exit and Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury, potentially opening the door for Fletcher to earn more meaningful minutes.

Jack Fletcher

Jack Fletcher is the brother of Tyler. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Tyler is not the only Fletcher making waves in Manchester, with his twin brother Jack also hoping for a breakthrough year. He’s also a midfielder and made his senior debut before his sibling, making a run of three consecutive Premier League appearances last December under Ruben Amorim following a Kobbie Mainoo injury.

Fletcher is not only competing with family for a promotion to the first team, but several other exciting up-and-comers in midfield—one of whom we will touch on soon enough. A record of six goals and eight assists with the U-21s last season stands him in good stead.

A loan spell could perhaps be decision taken over the teenager’s future, with English Football League and Scottish sides always keen on signing the academy starlets of the Premier League’s elite. But if he sticks around at Old Trafford, he will hope for some more first-team experience.

Jacob Devaney

Jacob Devaney impressed on loan in Scotland. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Jacob Devaney is one of United’s youngsters who has already benefitted from a senior loan. The versatile midfielder represented St Mirren during the second half of last season, earning a regular starting berth for the Scottish outfit and making a total of 18 appearances.

Able to play in the midfield or defense, the Republic of Ireland youth international captained United’s U-21s during the first half of last season, and has stood out for his maturity and professionalism as much as his technical class.

Devaney was a goalscorer in United’s recent preseason thrashing of Rosenborg, a perfect audition for the 19-year-old as Carrick takes stock of his young talents. Another loan looks increasingly likely, but the teenager might be hoping to stay in Manchester and fight his way into the first-team picture instead.

JJ Gabriel

JJ Gabriel has a bright future. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The fact that JJ Gabriel only turns 16 years old this October suggests serious participation with the first team remains some way in the distance. However, given the youngster’s incredible reputation as an emerging wonderkid, he could be thrust into action sooner than expected.

With 28 goals and six assists bagged in 35 appearances for the U-18s last season, it’s little surprise the tricky forward has garnered so much attention—especially considering he was just 14 when the campaign began.

With searing speed and fantastic technique, Gabriel has been tipped to make his debut at some point next season, even if only in the early rounds of the cup competitions. He’s one who could quickly play his way into contention given his unrelenting performances at youth level.

The future is dazzlingly bright for the phenom, even if 2026–27 will likely be too soon for him to make a real difference.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC