Eight Potential Destinations for Jack Grealish Amid Uncertain Man City Future

Jack Grealish was conspicuously absent from Manchester City’s preseason roster, even after being seen among the group of players that had reported for the start of training this month.

It raises more questions about his future, despite new manager Enzo Maresca leaving the door open for reintegration: “At the moment, he is here. He is a Manchester City player. It’s my duty to try to coach [him]. He has a big heart and is a very good guy, so this is why and then we see what happens.”

Grealish, who spent 2025–26 on loan with Everton but suffered a season-ending injury in January, is currently working on his fitness at RCD Mallorca facilities in Spain. The rest of the available squad has flown to Hong Kong this week to begin a tour of east Asia.

Even when Grealish is fully fit, the competition may be too much to reclaim a place. His jersey number was given away last summer when Rayan Cherki arrived from Lyon and 2026–27 is the last season for which the England international is under contract at City.

Six weeks before his 31st birthday, offering a new deal doesn’t seem likely at this moment in time. But with Grealish contracted to earn in excess of €20 million for this season, it’s in City’s best financial interests to find him a new club if he’s not going to play and contribute regularly.

Whether that’s a 12-month loan to tide him over into free agency next summer, or a permanent transfer at a relatively low fee, remains to be seen.

Either way, City stand to make a major loss on a player who, despite considerable highs, hasn’t consistently lived up to and justified what had been a club record transfer fee in 2021—equivalent to around $133.5 million at today’s rate—and was only recently broken.

Grealish was a key figure in Manchester City’s 2022–23 treble season, but when his career had started to fizzle by early 2025, Pep Guardiola declared he wanted the old ‘Treble Grealish’ back. That is his level when fully fit and in good form that another club could enjoy in the near future.

Everton

Grealish appeared reinvigorated by Everton last season. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Grealish had started to find his feet again upon joining Everton last season. He finished August with four assists to his name and secured the only Premier League Player of the Month award of his career to date.

Prior to getting injured, there was talk of maybe playing his way back into the England fold in the months before the World Cup. It obviously didn’t happen, but there is logic for a second chance from an Everton side potentially about to lose Iliman Ndiaye to Saudi Arabia.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa is Grealish’s boyhood team. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

What about going back to where it began? Aston Villa banked a huge sum when Manchester City triggered Grealish’s release clause five years ago and this would be some sort of fairytale homecoming if there is a place for him.

Villa fans have since booed Grealish, who had been with the club for 19 years at the point of his departure, but this is an opportunity to repair the relationship. Besides, Morgan Rogers has gone to leave a creative void, while the squad also lost a lot of leadership and experience when Youri Tielemans left. Grealish can help on both fronts.

Al Ahli

Al Ahli are reigning Asian club champions. | Ayman Aref/NurPhoto'Getty Images

It feels like Saudi Arabia will always be an option for big-name players in Europe unsure of their next move. And while Al Hilal have just spent big money on Crysencio Summerville and remain linked with the aforementioned Ndiaye, Al Ahli might be a reasonable landing spot.

The team is the reigning back-to-back Asian club champions after two AFC Champions League Elite triumphs in the last two years, but has been relegated from the Saudi Pro League (2021–22) more than recently than lifting that trophy (2015–16).

Galeno, who would be a chief source of competition on the left wing, has only just recovered from an injury that forced him to miss the final month of last season. Ivan Toney, Grealish’s former England colleague, is an automatic friendly face.

Napoli

Napoli is healing. | Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Should Grealish wish to remain in Europe but experience a less physical, more technical existence, Serie A is a possibility—and the standout club is Napoli.

There may be wariness about signing an older player off the back of long-term injury after Kevin De Bruyne managed only 18 appearances last season, but it has been a transformative place for Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund since leaving England.

AC Milan, who could sell Rafael Leão before the summer is over, might be another in Italy.

But Serie A isn’t flush with cash and the financials would have to be right for any team.

Atlético Madrid

La Liga might suit Grealish. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Hard working English players appeal to Diego Simeone, which is why Kieran Trippier and Conor Gallagher have both been recruited by Atlético Madrid. Neither was there for the long term, but the point stands and Grealish puts in a shift out of possession, as much as in possession.

The presence of Álex Baena, Thiago Almada, Ademola Lookman and new signing Lee Kang-in might make this a tougher one if Atléti already feel well stocked.

Alternatively, Villarreal are back in the Champions League in 2026–27 and might be considered a left-field—but not wholly impossible—punt. So too are Real Betis.

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